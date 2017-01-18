OLSHACS Class Teaches Art Of The Personal History

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

A group of local residents gathered in a classroom at Old Logandale School last week to get hints from personal history expert Hilarie Robison. It was a free class on the subject for all interested community members.

Robison was invited to teach the class at the request of Old Logandale School Historical and Cultural Society (OLSHACS) Facilities manager Robin Maughan. The class was part of an ongoing effort by OLSHACS to provide more activities of interest to the community.

“I asked Hilarie to come teach because personal histories are really important to me,” Maughan said. “But also because it reflects the purpose of this building. OLSHACS is where history comes alive.”

Robison was a great choice for the class. She also owns LegacyTale, a local and online business which is devoted to helping people take personal histories from the beginning stages through publication.

The classroom was completely full. Robison taught the class using a prepared PowerPoint presentation. Although class members were welcome to take notes, Robison offered them a download of the whole presentation to help them remember everything discussed when they returned home.

During the class, Robison answered questions and shared experiences while discussing the basics of history writing. She talked about what to include, what not to include, interviewing techniques, how to incorporate pictures (and how to tell which ones are worth incorporating), and methods to share or print the finished product.

She also covered why it is important to keep personal or family histories in the first place. “Everyone is struggling with prioritizing all the things they want to do,” Robison said. “Almost everyone has writing family histories somewhere on their list. My goal is to motivate you to move that higher on your ‘to do’ list.”

She claimed that there are few things more valuable to leave to posterity than “a legacy of faith through your life story.” She emphasized that one’s trials and triumphs can help motivate loved ones for generations.

Robison shared tips on how to make it easier to fit keeping and writing a history into any busy lifestyle.

To help people get started, Robison gave the class a series of “buckets” or categories to help them organize their history. She stressed that no one has to start at the beginning, but rather, to start at the “bucket” that is easiest to fill. Some of the “buckets” she suggested, among others, were school days, early life, marriage and family, holiday traditions, and reflections and faith.

Robison said that one of the most frequently asked questions about family history is how to cover sensitive topics. She gave several hints and a lot of advice, concluding, “The truth should be told, but do not emphasize the negative.”

Many people attending were writing not their own history, but that of a loved one. So Robison spent a portion of the time helping the class with interviewing techniques and suggestions. She offered many helpful hints about how to get the most out of loved ones in manageable amounts of time.

Robison also covered topics such as transcribing history, manuscript organization, picture usage guidelines, and scanning tips and hints for best results. She concluded with how to share the finished product through PDF files, ebooks, or hardback printed books. She quoted Benjamin Franklin who said, “Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.”

Class attendees were grateful for the hints and knowledge Robison shared. Class member Carolyn Marshall said, “I’ve always been interested and wanted to start writing. This gave me some ideas of where to start.”

Amy Robinson also was excited. She said, “I came because it sounded so interesting and has been a goal of mine for years. It really lit a fire under me and I’m excited to go get started.”

Robison was pleased with the class. “It was fun to come teach this to friends and neighbors,” she said. “There were lots of great stories shared that were a lot of fun.”

There is a free downloadable calendar with writing prompts, as well as a wealth of other helpful hints at Robison’s business website: www.LegacyTale.com.