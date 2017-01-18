OPD Credit Rating Upgraded

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

Fitch’s Ratings has once again upgraded its credit rating on Overton Power District (OPD) to an ‘A-’ rating. On Thursday, January 12, the national bond credit rating company revised its outlook on the district’s “implied revenue bonds” from a Positive BBB+ rating to a Stable A-.

The report took into account approximately $48.5 million of secured debt which is privately held by the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC). That debt was restructured in June 2015 from a 2008 series special obligation revenue bonds to a series of loans with CFC. The refinance was projected to save ratepayers nearly $7 million in debt service costs over two decades.

In an interview last week, OPD General Manager Mendis Cooper explained that with the previous bonds, the bond covenant had required the OPD to be rated regularly by major bond rating companies which included Fitch. With the current CFC loans, however, that process was no longer a requirement for the district, Cooper said.

“But we asked that that they continue to provide those rating reports to us, even though we aren’t required to do them,” Cooper said. “It just gives us confirmation that things are headed in the right direction.”

The report from Fitch confirmed just that. It named a number of positive factors that were drivers of the upgrade in credit rating.

Perhaps chief among these positive factors was a secure power supply for the district at a reduction in cost. Last summer, the district entered a power supply contract with Morgan Stanley Capital Group which extends to the end of 2024. Fitch’s report recognized that this contract extends longer than the district’s customary five-year power purchase agreements. It also provides a lower cost of power than earlier agreements did, the report stated.

Another positive factor was an expected general improvement in the district’s financials. The report considered the district’s debt service ratios and cash liquidity levels to be adequate and expected to improve with the reduced power costs of the next few years.

The report last week brought the second upgrade to OPD’s credit rating by Fitch in the past two years. In April 2015, the rating was also upgraded from a Stable BBB rating to Positive BBB+.

Cooper said that last week’s announcement brought the district nearly to par with where it was before the big economic downturn which began in 2008.

At that time, the district had been faced with a difficult decision, Cooper said.

“Either we had to raise our rates to make up for the loss in customers, or ride it out and let our credit ratings decline a bit,” Cooper said. “The board chose no to raise rates at that time, in consideration of the ratepayers. So that caused our credit rating to be downgraded in 2011.”

Since that time, the OPD has worked in various areas to bring those ratings back up, Cooper said.

“We were quite excited to hear about this upgrade last week,” Cooper said. “We are happy that their analysts have seen that we are heading in the right direction. We are determined to continue down that road.”