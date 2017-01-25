“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” To Be Performed In Logandale

The Utah Shakespeare Festival is hitting the road again with its Shakespeare-in-the-Schools touring production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” This travelling troupe will be making its annual stop in Moapa Valley next week.

Each year, from January through April, the Utah Shakespeare Festival hits the road with an educational outreach program for schools in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, and Arizona. On Monday, January 30 at 8:40 a.m. students from Moapa Valley High School will be able to choose of the three workshops: Stage Combat, Performing Shakespeare’s Text, and Developing Character through Improvisation.

The highlight of the program is a seventy-five minute version of a Shakespearean play, including complete costumes, sets, and theatrical lighting. Also included is a fifteen-minute post-show discussion with the actors.

The performance for the community will be that evening Monday, January 30, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors and $30 for a family. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a comedy written by William Shakespeare in the 1590s. It portrays the events surrounding the marriage of Theseus, the Duke of Athens, to Hippolyta. These include the adventures of four young Athenian lovers and a group of six amateur actors (the mechanicals) who are controlled and manipulated by the fairies who inhabit the forest in which most of the play is set.

The play is one of Shakespeare’s most popular works for the stage and is widely performed across the world. Come get lost in a world of magic and mischief.

The workshops and performance are sponsored by the Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council and Individual Partners for the Arts which include Nevada Arts Council, America First Credit Union, Grant and Laurel Bushman, Moapa Valley Telephone Company, Dr. Lance Robertson, and Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce.