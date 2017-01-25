Large Show Of Police Force In Overton Neighborhood

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

A small army of Metro Police personnel descended on an Overton neighborhood on Wednesday, January 18 in search of a single suspect.

A large SWAT team with two Bearcat vehicles, several Metro detectives and officers from the local Northeast Resident Section arrived at a home near the intersection of Cottonwood Ave. and St. Joseph Street at about 11:00 am on Wednesday. Cottonwood Ave. was closed to traffic for a short period of time from Moapa Valley Blvd to Heyer Street while the operation took place.

The large police contingent was there to assist Metro’s Internet Crimes Task Force in serving a search warrant at the Overton residence, according to Metro Lt. Dave Valenta.

“They had one specific individual as a suspect, that was it,” Valenta said. “That suspect was taken into custody without incident.”

The suspect was charged with Internet Crimes, arrested and booked into custody at Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. No other details on the charges were available. Valenta said that the matter was still under investigation.

Valenta said that the large showing of force for a routine serving of a search warrant is the usual protocol nowadays.

“With the policy these days, we use SWAT on almost everything; it’s routine,” Valenta said.

Additional SWAT team members were added to this particular situation because of property sizes in the rural areas, Valenta added.

“In Las Vegas we serve warrants like this all the time, but we have houses staked on top of each other in the city,” he explained. “Out there the properties are all 1-2 acres. So we brought quite a few people out so that we could maintain a safe perimeter on that much land.”