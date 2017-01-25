Local Paiute Youth Performs At Governor’s Speech

Moapa Valley Progress

One Moapa youth proudly brought the heritage and culture of the southern Paiutes to the Nevada State Capitol last week. Sierra Reel, 17, was asked to perform a special song at a program leading up to the State of the State address by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval on Sunday, January 15 in Carson City.

The song entitled, “Red, White and Blue,” blends the traditional Paiute/Shoshone language with an expression of American patriotism.

For the program, held in the Assembly Chamber of the State Capitol building just before the speech, the Governor’s staff had planned to highlight the accomplishments of Nevada’s youth. Several youth throughout the state were asked to perform.

Reel was selected when the Governor’s Communications Director, Mari St. Martin, researched Paiute songs online. She said that she found a video posted by an organization called Roots to Rising Youth Media Project. Established by local resident Deborah Bagley, Roots to Rising is a leadership, arts and media project that aims to help southern Nevada Paiute youth to explore their creativity and culture and develop their own voice.

The online video which featured Reel singing “Red, White and Blue” was directed by MVHS graduate Audrey Bagley to promote the Southern Paiute culture. In addition to featuring Reel singing the song, it also highlights other tribal members performing traditional dances.

St. Martin saw the online video and realized that Reel would be a perfect fit for the Governor’s program. She contacted Reel and invited her to travel to Carson City to perform the song.

Reel said that the prestigious invitation had come as a complete surprise.

“I was really shocked,” Reel said in an interview last week. “But I was also grateful that they had found that video and had recognized the work that we did in getting our heritage out there.”

Reel said that the hall was packed that night. The Assembly Chamber floor was packed with attendees as was the gallery above. But Reel was not particularly nervous about performing to such a large audience of people. After all, she knew her material very well.

“I have been singing that song for different events and venues since I was eight years old,” she said. “A lot of people have listened to it and enjoyed it. So it was just another chance for me to sing it.”

Reel was recognized as the 2016 American Indian Youth Ambassador by the Nevada Indian Commission in November. She is a member of the Moapa Band of Paiutes and is currently a junior at Moapa Valley High School.

She is a fine example of the exciting potential of the great Paiute youth of Nevada when given experience and exposure through organizations like these,” said Roots to Rising founder Deborah Bagley. “We are grateful to Governor Sandoval for giving her this opportunity to represent American Indian youth, and so pleased with Sierra’s example and beautiful performance.”

More information about Roots to Rising can be found at www.facebook.com/RootstoRising.