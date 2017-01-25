Lost City Museum Presents Art Of Jo Tame and Dot Blake In February

The Lost City Museum will present the artistic duo of Jo Tame and Dot Blake in “Renderings of the Past” during the month of February.

“Renderings of the Past” features beautifully painted gourds, pencil sketches and watercolor paintings. Jo Tame and Dot Blake’s art is inspired by the petroglyphs and geologic wonders of the area.

Jo Tame’s paintings have a unique style designed to mirror natural rock formations in the nearby mountains.

Dot Blake specializes in painted gourds and lifelike pencil sketches of Native Americans and the local scenery.

Both artists are residents of the Moapa Valley and boty have a love of the desert and the rich history left behind by people of the past.

Jo Tame and Dot Blake have shown their art at many different venues and are excited to show their work at The Lost City Museum during the month of February.

The Lost City is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $5, children 17 and younger and members enter free. For more information, call the museum at (702) 397-2193 or visit Facebook.