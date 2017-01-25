Military Retirement (January 25, 2017)

Jeff Nelson

Lieutenant Colonel Jeff Nelson, son of Rod and Kathy Nelson of Overton, is retiring from the Army after 24 years of service. His work included defending U.S. service members against the effects of weapons of mass destruction during times of conflict.

Jeff has served in Germany, Korea, Jordan, Maryland, Alabama, Ohio, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas. He has earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science from the University of Nevada, Reno, a Master’s Degree in Administration from Central Michigan University, and a Master’s Degree in Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction from the Air Force Institute of Technology.

His military awards and honors include: Defense Meritorious Service Medal (2), Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2), Army Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal (2), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device (2), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (2)

Jeff and his wife Brandie will serve an LDS mission in San Diego, California, for a year starting in February.