OPD Board Makes Cuts To Scholarship Program

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

Members of the Overton Power District (OPD) Board of Directors last week voted to make cuts once again to an OPD scholarship program that has long benefitted the students of local high schools. In a meeting held Wednesday in Overton, board members voted unanimously to cut the scholarship program by 20 percent, while continuing to support a summer intern program for college-age youth.

For many years, the OPD has awarded $2,000 scholarships to a number of students at both Moapa Valley High School and Virgin Valley High School.

In recent years, the OPD Board has vacillated back and forth on the extent to which it should fund the program. Some board members have viewed it as an inappropriate way to spend ratepayer dollars. Others have seen it as a relatively inexpensive way to harbor community good will, help local families and make an investment in the future of the community.

In 2015, the board voted to reduce the number of scholarships offered from 10 to 8. Last year, the board voted to reverse that and return the number to 10 scholarship recipients.

On Wednesday, as the matter came before the board again, chairman Mike Fetherston of Overton quipped, “OK, let’s start the fight!”

Board member Mike Young argued that the scholarships were outside of the scope of a utility. “We are spending a lot of money here and that just isn’t the business of a utility,” Young said. “Our business is to bring power to people at a reasonable cost. And this is just some kind of overhead that is outside the scope of our responsibility.”

Young said that he was much more in favor of funding the district’s summer internship program. In the past, OPD has also funded the hiring of interns during the summer. These positions are meant to be filled by college-age youth interested in learning more about the power industry.

“In my mind, the internships gets back to us and gives us some value because the recipients are doing some work for the district,” he said. “But it also gives back to the community a lot.”

Fetherston agreed that the internship program was a more valid way to develop interest among youth in an OPD career. “After all, that is the college world too,” he said. “And you are getting more benefit from the interns because now they are out there working and you know who is really interested in that field of work.”

But at-large board member Judy Metz, of Overton, said that she looked at the scholarship program as an important investment in the future. She felt it was an good way for the district to show support to the communities.

“I just feel that we have to have faith in the future and what these young people will be bringing back to their communities,” Metz said. “I think we have to encourage them. The cost of college is high these days and this program means a lot to families that are struggling through that first year or two of college.”

Notwithstanding this, Metz said that she would be willing to negotiate on the matter. With an addition of spots to the summer internship program, Metz said that she could support a modest decrease to the scholarship program.

“I can see that internships are valuable and are likely to benefit us,” Metz said. “After all, if a kid is applying for an internship, at least there is an initial interest in the field. So I would go down to eight scholarship spots with the addition of internships.”

Young made the motion to reduce the number of scholarships to 8, with four recipients being awarded in each valley. The motion was approved with a unanimous vote.

In another agenda item, the board approved a 2 percent cost of living increase for all employees.

Also, in a change to the OPD Organizational Chart, the board approved the creation of a new Substation/Journeyman position as well as a few other minor administrative adjustments. The board postponed a decision on a staff recommendation to create a new Systems Analyst position for the district’s administrative office. Board members requested that staff members bring more details about the duties of the Systems Analyst role to a future meeting before they would approve the additional expense.

Finally, the Board also unanimously approved a $38 million budget for the year 2017.