PIC To Celebrate Groundbreaking At Logandale Trails

The public is being invited to attend a groundbreaking celebration for new facilities at the Logandale Trails Main Trailhead area on Thursday, January 26 at 11:00 am. A new restroom building is planned at the location and the construction project is set to get underway.

Last year, the rural non-profit group Partners in Conservation was awarded a grant from the Nevada Off-Highway Vehicle Commission’s recently created grant program. The grant, in an amount of up to $133,000 will be used for the construction of the new building in the main parking area at the trails.

“This grant comes from the monies collected in the state’s ATV registration program,” said PIC Administrator Elise McAllister, who wrote the grant. “The lion’s share of those registration fees were supposed to go to make improvements to ATV trails on the ground. This grant is a chance for local ATV owners to see the benefit of that money being used right here in our neighborhood. It is important to recognize who is paying for this improvement. It is the ATV owners from their registration fees.”

McAllister emphasized that the grant would not have been possible without full cooperation from the Bureau of Land Management, which is the managing agency for the Logandale Trails area.

The new restroom facility was critically needed in the heavily used Logandale Trails area, McAllister said. Since its development in the late 1980s, the trail system has grown in popularity with more than 200,000 visitors a year. The existing main trail restrooms, built back in the early 1990s, have long surpassed thir 25 year life cycle and were considered due for replacement.

All are invited to the groundbreaking ceremony which will include a light lunch served at noon.

For those who wish to tour the trail system after the ceremony, a group will leave the main trailhead at 1:00 pm and return by 3:30 pm. SUV-type vehicles are necessary to tour the trails, though 4WD is not needed.

For additional information about the event, contact Elise McAllister at picorg@mvdsl.com or by phone at 702-219-2033.