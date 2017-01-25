Pirates Fall In Nailbiter

By GANNON HANEVOLD

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley High School Girls Basketball team traveled to Mesquite on Friday to take on their rival Bulldogs. It was a game that is certainly one of the most highly awaited for either side. Both teams came into the rivalry matchup with an undefeated record in league play. The Pirates entered the game with an overall record of 18-3, while the Bulldogs had a 13-3 record before tipoff. But one of those records had to fall and it ended up being the Pirates. After a down-to-the-wire game, Moapa lost to the Bulldogs 47-44.

In the first quarter, the Pirates struggled more than expected. By the end of the opening period, the score stood at 11-7 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Early in the second quarter, the Pirates trailed 19-10. At this point, Moapa Valley went on a 9-0 run capped off by a Kaitlyn Andersen fastbreak layup to ignite the Moapa fans. This run led to a Virgin Valley timeout.

On the other end of the timeout, Kinlee Marshall scored to give the Pirates the lead.

But for the remainder of the second quarter, the game was a defensive battle. At the half, Moapa led 22-21.

In the third quarter, the Pirates trailed 29-28. Back to back scores from Moapa Valley by Lainey Cornwall and Kinlee Marshall gave Moapa the lead 32-29. At the end of the third quarter, Moapa maintained their one point lead at 34-33.

To start the fourth quarter, a missed shot by the Pirates was rebounded by senior Kaila Enosa and then kicked out to Cornwall. Cornwall knocked down the three to push Moapa’s lead to 37-33.

Virgin Valley answered to make the deficit just two.

Then, it was Cornwall again, striking on her second straight three to make it 40-35.

A few possessions later, Cornwall had her third three-point attempt of the quarter. But it barely rattled out of the rim. With the score 40-39, the sophomore stayed hot with a fastbreak layup to push the lead to three once more, 42-39.

Virgin Valley went on to reclaim the lead 43-42. But Marshall caused another lead change after sinking two free throws with under two minutes remaining.

Trailing by one with half a minute left, the Bulldogs fouled Cornwall. After missing the pair of free throws, Marshall got her fifth and final foul and went to the bench.

Virgin Valley’s free throw shooter clanked a pair of foul shots to keep the deficit. But the Bulldogs managed to gather up a loose ball and scored to take the lead, 45-44.

With 16 seconds on the clock, senior Matilda Thompson found an opening and shot for a three with five seconds on the clock. The shot fell short and was rebounded by the Bulldogs. The Pirates fouled immediately. A pair of free throws extended the lead to 47-44 with three seconds left.

Moapa would not get a shot off and Virgin Valley claimed the first game in the season series in a thriller.

The Pirates’ leading scorers were Marshall with 14, and Thompson and Cornwall with 10 apiece. The Bulldogs were led by 15 points from Briana Todd and 12 from Bernice Fiso.

The two rivals will meet again next week in Moapa Valley on February 3, in what should be an exciting matchup.