State 3A Basketball Roundup (January 25, 2017)

By DAVE BELCHER

Moapa Valley Progress

3A Boys / South

There wasn’t but five games played in the 3A last week. Four of them Friday headlined by the Moapa Valley vs. Virgin Valley game in Mesquite. Then a battle between Desert Pines and Clark who had competed in three of the past four state title games in the 3A. They played at the South Pointe Arena.

Boulder City

Liberty travelled to Boulder City on Friday night where the Patriots beat the Eagles 65-43. Cameron Burist was a one man show in this game as he poured in 26 points for the Patriots leading everyone in scoring.

Boulder City held a two point 10-8 lead in the game to start the second quarter. Liberty would lead by one point by halftime.

It was the third quarter that Liberty took control as Burist started sinking baskets. The Patriots would outscore the Eagles 21-8 in the third for a 46-32 lead to start the fourth quarter.

Liberty added eight more points to the lead in the fourth quarter and coasted to a 65-43 win.

Liberty outscored the Eagles 19-11 in the fourth quarter. Boulder City is 7-12 overall.

Del Sol

The Del Sol Dragons travelled to Western High School and came home with a 58-48 win over the Warriors. Del Sol built an early lead of 13-10 during the first quarter. They outscored the Warriors in the second quarter 18-15 for a 31-25 lead at halftime.

Del Sol used an 18-7 run in the third quarter to build a 49-32 lead to start the fourth quarter.

Western started finding the basket while holding the Del Sol second team to 9 points. Western scored 16 points for the difference in the final score and a ten-point win for the Dragons.

Del Sol is 11-6 overall while Western is 6-13.

Cheyenne

Cheyenne travelled to Rancho where they beat the Rams 69-61. Rancho had built a 4-point halftime lead behind the efforts of Justin Holiday who would finish the night with 33 points. Holiday was the only Rancho Ram in double figures in scoring.

Cheyenne used a 20-8 run in the fourth quarter to guarantee the win. Cheyenne trailed by four 53-49 at the start of the fourth quarter. Dewayne Alexander scored 24 points for Cheyenne while D’Andre Houston scored 19 and William Federsen added 11.

The Desert Shields are 10-5 overall.

Mojave

Mojave travelled to Eldorado where the Rattlers gave up a final second put back in overtime to earn a 68-67 win over the Rattlers.

In the final five minutes of overtime both teams struggled to score as Eldorado outscored Mojave 3-2. Mojave held a 31-29 halftime lead in this game.

Tyrice Pender scored 21 points to lead the Rattlers. Markaule Pace scored 19 for Eldorado.

Eldorado has only two wins this year with a 2-13 record overall and 0-3 in the northeast 4A. Mojave is 3-16 overall and 1-3 in the 3A Sunset.

3A Boys / North

There was a shake up in the northern standings last week as Elko regained the top spot in the league with a 7-1 record. Fernley is 7-2 while South Tahoe and Spring Creek are tied for third with a 6-2 record each.

Elko

The Indians hosted two games coming away with two wins including a win over South Tahoe who beat them early for Elko’s only league loss.

But first, the game against Dayton was an easy 56-28 win for the Indians last Friday night. Elko blasted to a 19-3 lead in the first quarter as they found the basket often while using their speed and defense to shut Dayton down.

Eric Klekas a senior and leading scorer in the north scored three 3-pointers in the first quarter alone.

Dayton started the game by trying the stall. It failed when they couldn’t score.

Klekas who averages 22 points a game this year scored 17 including five 3-pointers.

Last Saturday Elko played South Tahoe and came away with the win 71-58 as they avenged the loss earlier. The game started fast as the Indians held a 21-17 lead after the first quarter. South Tahoe closed the gap to two points by halftime.

Then in the third quarter the Indians took control. They outscored the Vikings 21-8 getting the lead and keeping it.

South Tahoe would outscore the Tribe in the fourth quarter 19-17: too little, too late.

South Tahoe

The Vikings had a rough weekend in eastern Nevada last week as the top seed were beaten in overtime by Spring Creek then lost to Elko. In the Spring Creek game Cooper Cavanees scored in the lane and was fouled with 1.8 seconds to play in overtime. He made the free throw for an 86-83 lead and win as a final desperation shot failed for South Tahoe.

Levi Yaunick hit a three pointer to tie the game and send it into overtime for the Spartans who are 9-6 overall and 6-2 in league play. South Tahoe is 11-5 overall and 6-2.

Spring Creek

The Spartans beat Dayton 65-51 last Saturday at Spring Creek.

Fernley

The Vaqueros won both of their game last week a 47-34 win over Fallon and a 61-44 win over Lowry.

Fallon is 5-5 in league play. Lowry is 3-6, Dayton 2-7, Truckee 1-5 and Sparks is 0-8.

3A Girls/ South

Cheyenne

The Desert Shields beat the Rancho Rams 43-35 at Rancho.

This game was very unusual. Cheyenne had scored just twenty points total in the first three quarters including just two points in the third quarter. Rancho scored just 24 in the same first three quarters.

During the fourth quarter, everything was falling through the hoop for Cheyenne as they went on a 23-11 run for the win.

Del Sol

The Dragons travelled to Western and were beaten by the Warriors 40-26. This game started slow for Del Sol as they were held to two points in the first quarter and trailed 7-2 when it ended.

In the second quarter the Warriors dominated with a 17-5 run for a 24-7 lead at halftime. Adrianna Jones scored 18 points for the Warriors and led everyone in scoring.

The Warriors and Dragons each scored nine points in the third before Del Sol outscored the Warriors 10-7 in the fourth.

Del Sol is 2-14 overall while Western is 8-8.

3A Girls/ North

Fallon continues to dominate the north with a 10-0 league record. Last week the Green wave won at Fernley 63-33 then beat Lowry 44-40 in Winnemucca.

Lowry is 7-2 while Elko is 6-2. Spring Creek is 4-3 while South Tahoe is 3-5. Truckee is 2-4, Fernley 3-6, Dayton is 1-6 and Sparks is in the cellar with a 0-8.