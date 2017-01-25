Workforce Development Group To Host Job Fair

A new Mesquite non-profit organization devoted to developing a well-trained workforce in the communities of northeastern Clark County is hosting a regional job fair on Thursday, February 9. The event will be held in the Grand Canyon Room at the Eureka Casino Resort at 275 Mesa Blvd. in Mesquite from 9 am to 1 pm.

The job fair is being organized by Mesquite Works, a 501c3 organization set up about a year ago. The group opened a new office location in Mesquite last week. It is located at 312 W. Mesquite Blvd. Suite 102.

The mission of Mesquite Works is to provide a skilled workforce for the communities of Mesquite, Moapa, Moapa Valley, Scenic and Littlefield. Services at the office will include career assessment, counseling, individual planning, resources, tools and training that lead to meaningful employment.

The office is now open and members of the communities who need help connecting with employers are welcome to drop for assistance, according to Mesquite Works board chairman Burton Weast.

“Now that the office is open our goal is to introduce Mesquite Works as a competent new force in the economic growth of the region,” Weast said.

The organization’s first Job Fair is expected to move forward toward that goal.

For employers, the job fair is a one-day recruiting event that could attract hundreds of job seekers with broad qualifications. Many of the area’s top employers are expected to be in attendance.

Job seekers will be able to meet with a variety of employers hiring for beginning, technical and professional positions.

“It is a good way to look for people in the workforce,” said Job Fair coordinator Maggie Calhoun who serves as one of three VISTA Volunteers working at the Mesquite Works office. “That is really our job and mission: to get employees and members of the workforce together and make it as simple as possible to get people to work.”

The Job Fair is expected to be the first of four planned job fairs held in 2017. Mesquite Works is planning to host similar events each quarter.

Businesses interested in participating in the Job Fair are urged to contact Mesquite Works at 702-613-0699 or by emailing mesquiteworksnv@gmail.com by Feb. 3. Information will also be available at the organization’s Facebook page at MesquiteWorks.