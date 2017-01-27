Favorable weather may allow BLM prescribed fire near Moapa on January 30

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) fire managers are anticipating favorable weather conditions for pile burning on BLM-administered lands along the Muddy River, approximately 5.5 miles northwest of Moapa. The prescribed fire is anticipated to commence January 30. Previously set dates did not meet safe conditions for this prescribed fire.

The prescribed fire is planned in an approximately 20-acre area where invasive tamarisk has been thinned and piled. The thinning and prescribed fire are part of an ongoing effort by the BLM in Southern Nevada to restore healthy, diverse and resilient ecosystems to conditions that minimize the potential for uncharacteristically intense fires.

Twenty firefighters will be assisting with the prescribed fire, including two who will work overnight to ensure the prescribed fire is confined to the piled tamarisk.

If you have questions about the project, please call Zach Ellinger, Fire Mitigation Specialist, at (702) 515-5107.