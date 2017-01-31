OBITUARY: Dallas Nichols

Dallas Nichols

Dallas Gifford Nichols, 67, passed away on January 25, 2017 in Mesquite, NV. Dallas was born on February 16, 1949 in Rexburg, ID to Jay Nichols and Laura Jamieson. His most recent residence was in Logandale, NV where he had spent many years.

Dallas was raised in Bountiful, UT, and after graduating from high school, moved to Alaska where he lived for seventeen years. While in Alaska, he obtained his CDL and joined the Teamsters Union. There he began his truck-driving career and was instrumental in the construction of the Alyeska (TransAlaska) Pipeline. Alaska was also where Dallas started his family and achieved his pilot’s license. He purchased his first airplane, and flying became a major passion in his life. He later moved to Logandale, NV, where he continued to grow his family, was a local flight instructor, and worked in the trucking industry for many years. Many people probably remember Dallas buzzing around Perkins Airfield in his little orange and white Piper Cherokee, where he spent much of his free time. After retirement, he loved to golf and go fishing in northern Idaho, where he spent the summers with his beloved girlfriend, Rita Janisse. His family treasured him for his witty and sarcastic humor, as well as his aptitude to encourage others to follow their ambitions. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

Dallas is survived by his significant other, Rita Janisse of Sagle, ID; his daughter, Chelsea Nichols (Jennifer Bacon) and granddaughter, Emery-River Bacon of Keaau, HI; his son, Cody Nichols of Ellis, KS; and his mother, Laura Jamieson Nichols of Tillamook, OR. He is preceded in death by his father, Jay Nichols and sister, Ruth Nichols.

There will be no public services held. The family invites all who are interested, to leave a message or favorite memory of Dallas in their “Guest Book” at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.