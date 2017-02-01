LETTER: MV Community Must Look After Its Own Needs

As I sat reading last weeks edition of the PROGRESS, I found myself perplexed; which I’m sure my wife would say was my normal state; but I digress.

I was reading the article entitled “Cappalappa FRC Comes Up Short In 2017-18 Grant Funding” (PROGRESS: Jan. 25, 2017) and found myself wondering what was going on with the lack of desire to fund much needed and well deserved programs. I wonder if people actually realize how these programs serve those in our community and how often every single dollar is a huge deal to many of these groups.

This article deals with the removal of $55,000 in grant funding from the Cappalappa Family Resources Center by Clark County, which found CFRC making the difficult decision to lay off staff and try to find a way to fund the vital programs they administer.

The answer from the county is that this was a stop gap to get funding back on track and that new grants would be issued in July and that the commissioner has different areas of focus and organizations can’t get comfortable with funding from the county. So, I ask just what priorities are these?

A few came into view with the grants they did decided to fund. First, we have $1,500 for a “Welcome to Moapa” sign. While this is a great thing to promote community pride it will do little to actually provide needed services to citizens. Then there is $5,000 to MVRP for the main street improvements; which again is nice, but it will do little to help those in urgent need of services.

Then there is the final grant $13,570 for the senior nutrition program. This program is a much-needed program in this valley, but there are far more than just seniors that require nutrition assistance.

I see time and time again a group that is out of touch with the needs of our community, making decisions that are often not in the best interest of our communities. If this truly was a stop gap measure that will last ½ of a traditional funding period, why not issue a grant for ½ of the funding or in this case $25,000 would have worked?

Cappalappa is a great resource and can often be the difference of whether a family takes its last $10 to buy gas to go into town to apply for a program, or use that same money to feed their family now. Out here we do not have the option to take the bus or walk to get the assistance these families need like they do in most of Clark County. The county is not offering the remote services to our area to remove the need for these programs. But they will remove its funding. This makes no sense.

This issue, however, does not stop at the county level. Over the last few weeks our public utilities decided it was best to eliminate or reduce community funding as well. The water district board voted to do away with their grant program and the power company decided to reduce scholarship funding. The idea from both boards revolved around being fiscally responsible for the rate payer.

I have to say I appreciate the fact that they are fiscally responsible with .02 percent of their budget. But as with every decision there are consequences. These grants and scholarships are about much more than monetary value.

Take the scholarships for instance. Each scholarship granted opens up a whole new world for the student and gives him/her the opportunity to do great things and return to our valley as productive members of our community. Often, they will return will skillsets that our valley needs.

Then there are the grants. These grants often allow kids to be involved in activities that they otherwise would not be able to afford. If you look at our youth football program for example, the needs often outweigh the funds available. We see an ever-increasing need for scholarships allowing those kids that do not have the financial means to play football. The coaches often reach into their own wallets to fill the gap often to the tune of hundreds of dollars; all so the kids get the chance to compete.

This program is not only about teaching kids to play football and ensuring the future of our amazing high school program. This program is about teaching kids to be awesome members of society and teaching life lessons that will help make them productive members of our community.

I know for a fact many of our local programs accomplish the same mission and face the same funding shortfalls. In my opinion, it is worth an extra twenty cents a month. While decision to be fiscally responsible is an honorable one and an important viewpoint, it fails to take into account the impact that fiscal responsibility has on the community as a whole. What will the kids do to fill the time when there are no longer enough funds to allow them to play?

I feel strongly that sometimes we need to take a step back and evaluate the full long term cost before we make long term financial decisions. We also need to do a better job fighting for the funding we need to make our community an even more amazing place to call home.

While the county is taking funding from programs, we need to be fighting for our neighbors to ensure they will continue to have food to feed their family. We need to be vocal about the needs of our community. We need to come together as a community and let our voices be heard. Our youth need a place they can call their own not just a few hours in a place where they never were welcome in the first place.

It becomes more apparent every day that the only ones truly looking out for our community is our community.

Brian Burris