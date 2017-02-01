Mesquite Chamber To Host Trip To Tuscany

By ABIGAIL SNOW

Moapa Valley Progress

The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is gearing up now to host a group travel tour to Tuscany and the Italian Riviera later this year. The trip will take place from September 15-22, and now is the time for people who are interested to sign up to go.

Director of the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce Administration, Brenda Snell, held a presentation last week in Mesquite to explain the vacation to members of the public and how the trip will benefit the Mesquite Chamber.

“This is a fundraiser for us,” Snell said. “These vacation tours help provide funds for the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is solely funded by membership fees and fundraising. The membership fees cover operations, and fundraising allows us to work on impacting businesses and charities to help grow and expand the community.”

But Snell emphasized that the trip has a dual purpose. It is also to provide area residents a great vacation opportunity.

The Chamber is teaming up with The Travel Connection in St. George for this trip, Snell explained.

“This is the third time that they have arranged tours for the Chamber,” she said. “And each one has been an amazing trip.”

Last year, The Travel Connection arranged a vacation for about 30 people to Ireland. The tour group had a great time and the Chamber ended up with a little more than $10,000 in fundraising, said Snell.

Lorretta Green of Mesquite related the experience that she had last year in Ireland. “I have to tell you I have never had so much fun,” she said. “The quality of the hotels and just the overall tour made it well worth it; it was just fantastic.”

Owner of The Travel Connection, Celece Seegmiller said she enjoys working with the Mesquite Chamber on these successful trips. “One of best things last year was writing that check and being able to give back to the chamber,” she said.

This year’s Tuscany & Italian Rivera tour will highlight areas such as: Tuscan Estate, Florence, Choice of Uffizi Gallery, Siena, Tuscan Winery, Lucca, Pisa, Italian Riviera, Cinque Terre, and Portofino. Vacationers will experience a guided tour, visit historical and beautiful sites, and enjoy authentic Italian food.

Snell explained that residents of Moapa Valley are welcome to join the upcoming tour.

“We are members of the Moapa Valley Chamber, and the Moapa Valley Chamber is a member of the Mesquite Chamber as well,” said Snell. “So, a lot of times we work together quite a bit. We wanted to make sure our neighbors are aware of this opportunity and invite them to travel with us. There are a lot who know each other in these close and connecting communities, so you will also be travelling with friends.”

Snell emphasized that this is a good opportunity for people to travel at a discounted price and not have to worry about organizing all of the details. Flexible payment plans are also available in the months leading up to the trip, Snell said.

For more information on the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce Tuscany & The Italian Riviera Tour, contact Celece Seegmiller at The Travel Connection at 435-256-8897.