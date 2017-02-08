Gold Butte Public Forum To Be Held

The Bureau of Land Management Southern Nevada District Office, in association with representatives from Clark County, the City of Mesquite and Virgin Valley Water District, will host a Gold Butte National Monument Public Information Forum on February 9 in Mesquite. The forum will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Mesquite City Council Chambers, 10 E. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, NV 89027. The event is open to the public.

The purpose of the forum is to provide information to the public about the newly designated Gold Butte National Monument. A short presentation from BLM will be followed by a question and answer period. Representatives from other organizations will be on hand to answer questions on how their activities fit in with the new national monument.