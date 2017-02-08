LETTER: Our Tax Dollars

President Donald Trump is right to stop the spending madness. What are we afraid of? (I mean besides the ending of a sentence with a preposition….never mind.) We, as Americans, just survived the most expensive eight years known to mankind. Surely we don’t still believe the funding for our nation’s problems floats down upon us as the dew from heaven distills and on the grass descends.

Trump began, as I hoped he would, by putting a cork in one of the huge chasms from whence pours our federal monies: Obamacare. The office that’s in charge of making sure we are all bullied into accepting their health insurance and fining us if we don’t, and jailing us if we won’t pay the fines accessed, has been closed. Those officials now have to pack up their desks and go find real jobs somewhere. It’s a small band aid on a gaping problem, but we had to start somehow.

One problem I’m having is this: nowhere in the Constitution does it mention that my physical health and well-being would be tended to by the boys up at Capitol Hill. How much ignorance do we have to accept as ‘normal’ before we say ENOUGH!

And don’t get me wrong… I can see where the misunderstanding might come from. There is a quote from one of our highly intelligent forefathers that might be misinterpreted as having come from the Constitution. It says “early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.” This does not mean government driven health insurance, a monthly check, and free college education. This is only a quote written by Benjamin Franklin, not Jefferson or Madison or Hamilton, and it’s not Constitutional.

Esther Ramos