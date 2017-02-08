Local Health Screenings To Be Offered

Residents of the Moapa Valley area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. The Overton Community Center at 320 Moapa Valley Blvd in Overton will host this community event on Tuesday, Feb 21.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.