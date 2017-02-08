Local USPS Staffer Awarded For Service

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Overton Post Office employee Rhonda Gamboa was the recipient of a United State Postal Service “Award of Appreciation” for outstanding customer service last week. The award was presented by District Manager Jason McMahill, who came from Las Vegas to present the award and thank Gamboa for a job well done.

The award came as a result of a letter written to the district by a post office customer who was touched and impressed with an effort by Gamboa that she felt went above and beyond the bounds of regular customer service. Gamboa was equally impressed that a customer would take time out to write the note thanking someone who helped them.

“The award was unexpected and I was really touched and thrilled by it,” Gamboa said. “It is amazing to me that someone would take time out of their own busy schedule to say thank you that way. Everyone is busy and I know they’re grateful when we help them, but it touches me that someone would actually write a letter rather than just say thank you. It’s really remarkable!”

Gamboa has been working for USPS for 15 years and is the lead Self-Service Associate. She loves her job and the team that she works with and said they all really try to make customer service their focus.

“We work as a team here and it’s great,” she said. “We try to help people as much as possible and to make them feel good when they come into the post office.”

In her letter to the district, the customer who nominated Gamboa said that she always noted Gamboa’s happy, cheerful, and upbeat friendly attitude each time she went into the post office. She went on to say that Gamboa was always smiling and that she treated everyone with respect.

Gamboa’s supervisor and Overton Postmaster, Judy Tanner, was happy for Gamboa and for the honor it brought their team in general. “We really have a great team here at the Overton Post Office and Rhonda is a big part of that,” Tanner said. “She’s always happy and cheerful and that’s how we want to always greet our customers.”