OBITUARY: Lynn Boyter

Lynn Cheek Boyter

Lynn Cheek Boyter, 80, loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend, passed away in the early morning hours of February 6, 2017 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Beaver Utah on September 23, 1936 to George Davey and Elva Cheek Boyter. When Lynn was an infant his mother and older brother Lee died as a result of a house fire. Elva saved Lynn by placing him on top of a hill away from the house. His two aunts, Retta and Mary Boyter moved home to help George raise him.

Lynn loved to play at the ranch up North Creek and had his own cow named Betty that he learned to milk when he was 5. He attended elementary and high school in Beaver and graduated in 1954. That fall he joined the Air Force where he studied dentistry and worked as a medic. He was honorably discharged in May of 1958. After leaving the Air Force he met and married the love of his life, Wilma Blake. Their marriage was later solemnized in 1997 in the St. George temple. Together they raised three beautiful children, Lynnette, Wesley (deceased), and Reed. Lynn and Wilma began their life together in Salt Lake City, Utah where he worked for Eimco and General Electric as a machinist. They moved to Ely, Nevada where he worked for Kennecott for 11 years. After a short move to Bullhead City they settled in Overton, Nevada where they remained until retirement.

In May of 2005 they left the Nevada desert and went home to the beautiful mountains of Beaver. Lynn was an avid fisherman and would drown a worm at every chance he got and he could always find the sweet spot on the lake where the fish were. He taught his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids to fish and made sure they all had a pole and tackle box and if you went fishing with him, you baited your own hook and cleaned your own fish. Lynn was a master machinist and even after retirement you could often find him in his basement tinkering away on some project for a friend. He never accepted a dime for the work he did after retirement, he truly loved working on his lathe. He also had a passion for reloading bullets and passed this love down to the next generations.

Lynn was a member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in various capacities.

Lynn loved his family fiercely, he was a great friend and he will be missed deeply. He always wanted to make sure you WEREN’T behaving and when asked how he was his reply would often be “meaner than hell.”

Lynn is survived by his wife Wilma, and daughter Lynnette (Ted) O’Donnell all of Beaver; son Reed (Jimmie Sue) Boyter of Blackfoot Idaho; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Elva Boyter, step mom Maud Boyter; brother Lee; in laws Hollis and Lucia Blake; son Wesley; grandchildren Jessica Boyter and Kyle Glen, and aunts Retta and Mary Boyter.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 12:00 pm at the Beaver Stake Center. A viewing will be held prior to the service at the Church on Tuesday from 9:30-11:30 am. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.