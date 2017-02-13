Moapa Valley Justice Court Report – Jan. 18, 2017

Criminal court was held on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 with Judge Lanny Waite presiding.

Buster Winkler- Charges: Doing Business Without License. Assistant DA said that the state needed more information to proceed. He requested that the matter be set for trial while they sought that information. Trial date set for 2/15/2017.

Brandon Collmar- Status check on Charges: DUI. Defendant had been released from inpatient rehab facility. Judge wanted to ensure that he continued involvement in outpatient support program. Matter was continued to 5/10/17 for status check.

Nicholas Jackson – Status check on charges: DUI. Still had Victim Impact Panel to complete. No contact had been made. Attorney asked for 30 more days to complete the final requirement. Continued to 2/15/17 for status check.

David Lewis – Status check on charges: Battery/Domestic Violence. Defendant not in attendance at court because of car trouble but had notified attorney. Had completed much of the required conditions. Continued to 3/15/2017 for status check.

Michelle Davis – Charges: False Statement to or Obstructing Public Officer. A warrant had previously been issued in the case because the Defendant had failed to show up in court. The Defendant had contacted the court and requested that the matter be put back on the calendar, but she was once again no present. Judge said that the warrant would stay in effect and no additional court date would be scheduled.

Ronald Williams – Charges: Possession of Stolen Vehicle. Defendant said that he had just retained an attorney who was unable to be present in court. Asked for a 30 day continuance. Continued to 2/15/2017.

Rick Jimenez – Charges: Attempted Kidnapping in 2nd degree, Grand Larceny of Auto, Larceny from Person. Defendant said he had just retained an attorney who was not able to be present in court. Asked for a continuance. Judge continued to 2/15/2017 with continued release on bail provided the Defendant stay out of trouble and have no contact with the alleged victims in the case.

Gary Conley – Defendant appeared in custody. Had been in traffic court some time ago and plead guilty to speeding violation. He had been given 12 hours of community service.

Defendant had then turned in documentation that community service had been completed. But it had been discovered that he did not actually complete the community service. The documentation was fraudulent. The signatures on the document were forgeries according to the one who would normally have signed the form, the Judge said.

The Judge stated that this was not the only instance of this issue. He said that he had solid information that Michelle Davis had forged these documents in place of the authorized party.

Defendant insisted that he knew nothing about it. The Judge then threatened to set the matter for a hearing and bring in the person who was purported to have signed the form to testify that it was fraudulent. He warned that if that testimony showed that the Defendant had turned in a fraudulent community service sheet he would find him in contempt of court.

The Defendant then admitted that the document had been false. He was sentenced to 25 days in jail for contempt of court. After his release, Defendant was instructed he must then complete the real community service hours that he had been sentenced to and turn in valid documentation to that effect.

Rachel Parent Martin – Charges: Grand Larceny of Auto. Defendant appeared in custody. Had appeared in courtlast month and had been given 12 months in jail held in abeyance to stay out of trouble. Then she had been arrested again on Jan. 7 in Moapa on charges of Battery, and Destroying Property of Another.

Public Defender asked that Defendant be released on own recognizance with an added requirement to receive anger management counseling. Judge feared that releasing her would just send her back to the same environment where the troubles were ongoing.

Judge ordered her to serve 30 days in jail, credited toward the 12 month sentence. Then she would be released to come out and try again. He required anger management counseling. Set status check for 3/15/2017.

Jeremy Comparoni – Charges: Assault with Deadly Weapon and previous charges of Possession of Marijuana >1 oz, Injury to Vehicle. Defendant appeared in custody. Had appeared in court on earlier charges and was sentenced on those charges. Had not completed the requirements. Also had not stayed out of trouble as he had been arrested on the

Assault charge on 12/28/16. Defendant required to remain in custody. Preliminary hearing set for 2/15/2017.

Gregory Galazin- Charges: Battery with use of Deadly Weapon; Assault with use of Deadly Weapon; Discharge firearm from within structure or vehicle. Defense attorney asked to continue the matter. Set for 3/15/2017.

Sabrina Coy- Charges: Petit Larceny. Public Defender explained that Defendant was facing charge in Moapa court. The current charges may become a subject of negotiation in that case. Matter continued to 5/10/17 for status check..

David Terry- Status Check on charges: Battery/Domestic Violence. Defendant had completed all requirements. Case closed.

Jeremy Williams- Status check on Charges: Petit Larceny. Defendant was not present in court. Fines had been paid. But he had not provided documentation that counseling was underway. Warrant was issued.

Samual L. Perkins- Status check on Battery/Domestic Violence Fines and fees paid. Community Service is in progress. Domestic Battery classes underway. Matter continued to 3/15/17.

Nicholas Stevens- Status Check on Charges: Battery Domestic Violence. Defendant had begun counseling and had paid fines and fees. Portion of community service was completed. Continued to 3/15/17 for status check.

Shauna Turley- Status check on Battery/ Domestic Violence Community Service and Impulse Control Counseling completed. Final status check set for 4/12/17.

Kristen Cloud- Status check on charges: DUI Defendant working on the final phase of Mesquite court drug program. Matter continued to 3/15/17 for status check.

Ginique Billsie- Final Status check on Charges: Battery. Defendant had completed all conditions. Case dismissed.