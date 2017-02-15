Mesquite Works Holds Regional Job Fair

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Employers and job seekers were brought together in the same hall last week for a regional Job Fair which was coordinated by the Mesquite Works organization. Turnout for the event was high, indicating to Mesquite Works officials that there is a continuing need for such events in the area.

Mesquite Works has plans to hold similar job fairs in the region on a quarterly basis. Last week’s event was held on Thursday at the Eureka Resort.

The fair drew workers from across the northeast Clark County communities.

Luisa Hermosilla from Mesquite was looking for a job and decided to take advantage of the fair. “I came because I want to get a job and I’m ready for something new,” Hermosilla said. “Something like this job fair really opens up opportunities and doors for you. It’s been great. It saves a lot of time and I’ve seen companies here that I didn’t even think of before that I could submit applications to.”

The fair was also viewed as a success by area employers. One of the companies accepting applications was the Eureka casino, which uses an online application process. The Eureka booth had someone to help people apply and answer their questions.

Myriam Ortiz, Engagement Coordinator at the Eureka, loved the turnout. “It definitely brings more access to the community,” she said. “It provides an easy place for people to come in, apply, and get an on-site interview; all in one place. We just hired two people on the spot.”

In addition to prospective employers, many groups were there informing job seekers about free training opportunities for them. Elise Aparicio was promoting free classes offered by the College of Southern Nevada, including free High School Equivalency classes.

Job seeker Athena Lawtum, of Mesquite, was interested in this. “It’s very helpful!” she said “I dropped out of high school and I’ve always wanted my GED. I love hearing I can take free classes to prepare through CSN.” More information about these classes can be found at csn.edu/workforce.

Many other employeers were at the fair looking for employees including Primex, Casablanca, Do It Best, Mesquite Gaming, and Deep Roots Harvest.

MVHS high school senior Thomas Goddard took advantage of the day to look for post-graduation employment. “This was a great opportunity,” he said. “I was able to find an employer that was interested in me right after graduation. I had an on-site interview for another job, too. It’s been a great experience and I’m excited to get back into work and to start making money.”

Another new organization, One Stop Career Center, was also present at the ob fair. and offering free job training and preparation. the center is a partnership between Workforce Connections, the Salvation Army, and the Clark County District Library. The group has obtained grant money specifically for use in Mesquite that is earmarked to help people obtain training and skills needed get good jobs.

One Stop Career coaches Shawn Hotch and Stephanie Wooley were excited about the program. “I am passionate about helping other people overcome their obstacles,” Wooley said. “I was there once and I know what it is like.”

Information on the program can be found at www.nvworkforceconnections.org.

Mesquite Works is a locally-based volunteer-run organization created last year to connect job seekers and employers. But Mesquite Works volunteer Maggie Calhoun takes that statement even farther. “We aim to do that through training and education,” she said

Calhoun has observed a segment of the job seeking population that has fallen behind in learning the basics of getting and keeping a job. Mesquite Works seeks to assist those individuals to help make them successful, Calhoun said.

Currently the group offers beginning classes in appropriate dress, interview skills, resume writing, and basic job preparation. Anyone is welcome to attend the classes.

Calhoun is very excited about the organization saying, “It’s exciting. It’s definitely a passion to be able to help people a little bit to better themselves.”

The Mesquite Works office is located at 312 W. Mesquite BLvd. Suite 102 in Mesquite. More information is also available at www.mesquiteworksnv.org or by calling 702-613-0699.