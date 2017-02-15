MVHS Class of ‘56 Holds Reunion

The MVHS Class of 1956 held a 60 year class reunion December 29, 2016. The “students” in attendance met at La Fonda Mexican Restaurant, then went to the Old Overton Gym to visit and reminisce about their days in the past. Pictured, standing left to right: Johnny Armstrong, Ron Leavitt, Paul Jensen, Clinton Perkins, Sam Wells, Vaughn Pulsipher and Barry Johnson. Sitting, left to right: Bertha Hardy Smith, Ravenna Tobiasson Alcorn, Diann Doty Long, Pat Lyon Wells, Katherine Bowler Hannig and Emma Lu Whipple Lewis. Not pictured: Doug Gubler, Lillie Langford Vance, Elmer Donald Cottam, and Larry Pifer. The Class of 1956 consisted of 26 classmates, nine are deceased. Everyone enjoyed their time together and plan to meet together again in three years.