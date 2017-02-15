New Clothing/Fashion Store To Open In Overton

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Hometown shoppers rejoice! Another option for hometown shopping is about to open.

Plus Ten Clothing Company, home of Extreme Fashion and Fun, will be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, February 18 from 10am to 2pm. The new store is located at 475 W Moapa Valley Blvd in the small building between La Fonda Restaurant and FIT Physical Therapy.

The store will offer a combination of clothing and fashion accessories with an ever-changing inventory. It will be managed by Taylor Woodford as an extension of an online shop which she has been running with great success for a while now.

“I started selling Paparazzi jewelry about two years ago and decided I wanted to expand,” Woodford said. “At first I teamed up with Jasmine’s boutique to sell fashion purses. Then recently I also teamed up with Plus Ten Clothing Company out of Las Vegas and decided to combine everything into a one-stop shopping experience and open a local store here in Overton so people can get our products without having to drive to Vegas.”

Woodford said that she plans to offer custom printed T-shirts as well as custom wallets, mugs, shot glasses, leggings, and many more items in addition to jewelry and fashion accessories. On the accessory side she will be offering purses, wallets, necklaces, earrings, and other fashion must-have items. Woodford said she is starting small and planning on growing and continuing to offer more and more items. As it is, their custom t-shirt shop can currently produce shirts for teams and clubs, for personal use, or even special prints to sell for fundraisers.

Woodford is planning on continuing her online shop and can be found on Facebook every Thursday night at 8 pm showing all her new inventory under the name Xtreme Fashion and Fun.

“Our online response has been really great,” she said. “We always have exciting new inventory and are always changing it up. We sell to people all over the United States. We’re so excited to bring that same fun and fashion to Moapa Valley.”

Woodford is no stranger to what locals like. She grew up here and graduated in 2010 from Moapa Valley High School. She is married and lives locally with her husband and two children ages 3 and 4. Her new store will be open every Friday and Saturday from 10am to 2pm following their grand opening on this Saturday.

Woodford is excited for people to come in and shop. “This store brings something new and something exciting to the valley,” she said. “The fashion world is always coming out with new stuff and we will be bringing that here. It’s just a place to help people have a lot of fun with fashion in a great atmosphere.”