SNSO To Feature Top Soloists In ‘Voices Of Glory’ Concert

By ABIGAIL SNOW

Moapa Valley Progress

The Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra will feature three professional tenor vocalists and a saxophone soloist in the second concert of its season, “Voices of Glory,” on Feb 18 in the CasaBlanca Resort Showroom.

“The theme of the upcoming concert is to bring to the public’s attention the great talent in our community and surrounding areas,” said Spitzer.

Most performers in SNSO are from the nearby communities of the Mesquite and Moapa Valley areas.

Spitzer said the three tenor singers are independent, and not to be confused with the famous “Three Tenors” that were in demand during the 90’s. The tenor singers are: Marco Varela, Mark Giovi, and Maximo Marcuso. Each performer sings as a solo artist, but all three will be brought together for this occasion.

Maximo Marcuso studied at The Colburn School of the Performing Arts and taught at the Julliard School of Music. He has performed as featured guest for the Pasadena Symphony, Golden State Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic Ensemble, and the Hollywood Ensemble Opera.

Marco Varela was born in Mexico City where he began studying music at the Artist Development Center at Televisa Studios. After moving to Las Vegas, he continued developing his talent. He began a professional career with the Seattle Opera in 1996. He produced and recorded his first CD, “Trilogia” in 2007.

Mark Giovi’s started singing at age seven. He was the vocal coach, backup singer and tour manager for Aaron Carter. He’s performed with major stars in almost every genre of music and appeared on national TV shows such as: Wayne Brady, Regis and Kathy Lee, Rosie O’Donnell, Good Morning America and The Today Show.

Also featured in the upcoming concert will be saxophone soloist Lindsey O’Connor.

O’Connor is the saxophone and clarinet paraprofessional for Clark County School District. She is also the woodwinds coach for the Las Vegas Youth Orchestra, Philharmonic Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra, and Symphonic Band. O’Connor has performed at the College of Southern Nevada Performing Arts Center, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, the Desert Winds, University of Nebraska, and Lincoln Symphony Orchestra.

Spitzer said SNSO is continually growing and he is pleased more musicians are asking to join.

“We are again maxing out in stage space for the size of the orchestra,” said Spitzer. “The support of the community and our patrons is constant, which we are happy about.”