OBITUARY: Fred Hainline

Fred Hainline

Fred Jay Hainline passed away February 6, 2017. He was born October 18, 1929 in Twin Falls Idaho to Viola and Harold Hainline. He attended Filer schools and then went on to graduate from a Trade school in the San Francisco bay area. He was drafted for the Korean War and served in the Army for 2 years.

Fred married Patricia Scheer in 1954 and they went on to have 4 children: Steve, Susan, Barb and Jay. Fred worked for many years as a custom farmer out of his home in the town of Bliss in the Magic Valley area of southern Idaho. In 1987 he broke his back in a farming accident. He retired after his accident and went on to enjoy his life as a full time sports fisherman, this brought him great joy! He also loved the time spent trailer camping with his wife Patricia, friends and family. They spent their winters on the Overton arm of Lake Mead, first at Overton Beach and later at Echo Bay. Due to failing health Fred was moved into a care facility in 2015 and resided there until his passing.

Fred leaves behind his wife Patricia, sister Patty Adcock, 4 children, 6 grandkids, 7 great grandkids, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. His wife Patricia still resides in Bennett Hills Care Center in Gooding, Idaho. At this time the family has decided to wait until late spring to hold a memorial service.

Happy fishing Papa Fred!