OBITUARY: Harold Selby

Harold Selby

Harold Selby passed away January 25, 2017 at the age of 96, while living in Kingston, WA. He was born at home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on October 31, 1920 to James and Hazel (Walker) Selby.

His parents brought him to homestead near Natrona, Wyoming later moving back to Nebraska for him to enter school. Having spent his early school years in Nebraska, at the age of 13 he became responsible for the sole support of his family. The Great Depression and other circumstance brought him, his mother, grandmother and 3 siblings back to Casper, Wyoming and the family homestead, where he was better able to provide for their support.

He graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper, where he met and later married the love of his life, Mavis Kisor, who preceded him in death after nearly 57 years of marriage. It was a marriage filled their constant love of each other, three children, music, laughter, and multitudes of friends. They are now, once again, singing in perfect harmony.

In 1956 he founded Selby Trailer Sales in Casper with his brother Jim, and it flourished with family and friends at the helm until he retired in the 80’s. He made a second home in Logandale, NV and added to his circle of friends.

Harold moved to Kingston from Logandale, in April of 2016, to be with his son, Ramon and his wife Tomi. Harold and his wife Mavis, moved to the Logandale area in 1983 and for many years they played at the senior dance twice a week at the senior center in Overton, along with many good friends and musicians from the area. They even called their group “The Prairie Ramblers”. He continued playing with the many talented musicians in the area since his wife’s passing in 1998, and was still playing twice a week until the spring of 2016.

Music was a major part of his life. He was self taught and by the age of 12 he was sitting in at dances. He played music throughout his life with family, friends and various groups. Harold was loved by all who knew him for his generous, loving spirit, his cheerful disposition, his amazing sense of humor, and his incredible musical talents.

He is survived by his son Ramon (Tomi) Selby; daughters Rita Bale and Roxana Taylor; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his dear friend Barbara Genest of Billings, MT.

He is preceded in death by his wife Mavis and siblings Bette A Tucker, Jim R. Selby and Patty Dice Patton.

A rememerance for Harold will be held at the Overton Senior Center February 27, 2017 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. He lived a life of integrity and devotion. In lieu of flowers or donations and in keeping with the way he lived his life, do a kind deed, say a kind word or lend a helping hand to someone in need.