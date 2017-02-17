OBITUARY: Margie Eggert

Margie Eggert

Margie Larnie Tarter Eggert, aged 91, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2017 in her home in Logandale, due to natural causes. She was born March 27, 1925 in Wathern, KS to Oscar (Barney) Tarter and Hazel Koss.

Margie was a fairly new resident to Logandale, moving in August 2015 with her daughter Janet Sue Schlientz and son in law Stanley Schlientz.

During WWII Margie worked as Rosie The Riveter on war planes at Rosecrans Field where she met her husband Harry Eggert. They were married on December 2, 1944. In 1946 they moved to Chicago where they started their family.

In 1986 after Harry passed away she moved to Las Vegas where her children Harry and Janet lived. She worked at Walmart for 17 years until she was 86 years old.

Margie was a loving, caring, unselfish and giving wife, mother and grandmother to her family all her life.

She is survived by one sister Letha of St. Joseph, MO; one daughter Janet (Stanley) Sue Eggert Pitchios Schlientz, one daughter in law Lynda, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harry S. Eggert; son Harry T.; son in law George Pitchious; grandson Scott; two brothers, Buster and Tommy, and seven sisters: Babe, Tootie, Minnie, Viola, Jackie, Virginia and Emily.

A Memorial service will be at a later date in Logandale.