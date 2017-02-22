MISSIONARY (February 22, 20177)

Marshall Potts
Marshall Potts has accepted a call to serve as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Virginia Richmond mission.
He will report to the MTC on March 8th, and will be speaking in the Moapa Ward on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Marshall is the son of Kevin and Aimee Potts, and the brother of Mercinia, Warren and Beverly.
Comments
James Carson says
My Name Is Brother James Carson I served from 2004 to 2006 I can personally say that you will love the areas that the lord will assign you to my favorite areas were
Elizabeth City North Carolina
Petersburg Va
Gloucester Va
And when you have preparation Day and let’s say you are in Petersburg I recommend you go to a cemetary their is one that’s a civil war one the places you will be called to labor in are truly inspired by the lord
Sincerely
Bro J Carson
VRM 2004-2006