MISSIONARY (February 22, 20177)

Marshall Potts

Marshall Potts has accepted a call to serve as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Virginia Richmond mission.

He will report to the MTC on March 8th, and will be speaking in the Moapa Ward on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Marshall is the son of Kevin and Aimee Potts, and the brother of Mercinia, Warren and Beverly.