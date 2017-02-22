Moapa Valley Justice Court Report (February 22, 2017)

Criminal court was held on Wednesday, February 15, 2016 with Judge Lanny Waite presiding.

Buster Winkler – Charges: Doing Business Without License. Deputy DA stated that the State Contractors Board had provided a packet of information detailing a proposal for restitution. The packet had only recently been delivered to the defense. Asked for a continuance. Matter was continued to 3/15/2017.

Steven Pecsi – Status check on Charges: DUI. Still had fines to pay and community service to complete. Continued to 4/12/17 for status check.

Nicholas Jackson – Status check on charges: DUI. All conditions and requirements had been completed. Final status check set for 8/2/17 to stay out of trouble.

Gary Conley – Defendant was present on own recognizance. He had plead guilty some time ago in traffic court to speeding violation and was given 12 hours of community service. But it was found that the documents submitted to the court which showed completion of that community service were fraudulent. A warrant was issued and defendant was arrested and had spent 28 days in jail for contempt of court.

Judge reminded Defendant that he still needed to complete the 12 hours of community service. Matter continued to 3/1/2017 traffic court to show proof of compliance.

Michelle Davis – Charges: False Statement to or Obstructing Public Officer; Trespassing. Had been found to have falsified Community Service documents in Gary Conley matter above, as well as a community service requirement of her own. A warrant had been issued.

Defendant had since moved to Chicago. She appeared in court, having returned to face the charges.

Defendant said that she had gone through a difficult time in life which led to poor choices. She was ready to resolve the problems in whatever way was necessary and then planned to return back to Chicago.

Defendant was taken into custody and given 14 days in jail for contempt of court. She was required to complete the original 98 hours of Community Service on the previous charge. An additional 50 hours of community service were added for contempt of court for falsifying the documents. Status check set for 5/10/17 to have all completed.

Dennis Horn – Charges: Possession of Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine. Defendant appeared in custody. He had been involved in three different cases over the past two years in the local court. All had been packaged together with six month sentences for each one. Defendant had agreed to leave the jurisdiction for three years to avoid that jail time.

Public Defender explained that defendant was now facing this new charge in district court and would likely be sentenced to time in state prison. He suggested that this sentencing would most likely subsume the three 6 month sentences on the local cases.

The judge imposed the six month jail time for each of the three cases, with three months credited for earlier time served.

Jeremy Comparoni – Charges: Felony assault with use of deadly weapon. Defendant appeared in custody. Had been in jail since 12/28/16.

Defendant pled to an amended charge of misdemeanor assault. Received 6 months in jail, suspended for one year to stay out of trouble. Was ordered to have no contact of any kind with victim. Required to do drug counseling, pay $350 in fines and assessments or equivalent Community Service, and complete Impulse Control Counseling. Status check set for 4/12/17.

Michael Snoreen – Charges: Felony Possession of Visual Pornography of Person Under Age 16; Felony Preparing, Advertising or Distributing Material Depicting Pornography Involving Minor. Public Defender stated that it appeared there would likely be more charges forthcoming in the matter. He asked for time to speak with the appropriate Deputy DA to learn the totality of the case before proceeding with the Preliminary Hearing.

Defendant waived his right to Preliminary Hearing within 15 days. Remained in custody. Matter set for status check on 3/15/17.

Rick Jimenez – Charges: Felony Attempted Kidnapping 2nd degree; Grand Larceny of Auto; Larceny from Person. Defendant appeared out of custody. Had served one week in jail and was then released on $25,000 bond.

Defendant stated that he had hired attorney to represent him, but counsel was not present in court. No confirmation of counsel had been received by the court.

The matter was set for formal arraignment and confirmation of counsel on 3/15/17. Judge relieved defendant’s bond status on condition that there be no drug or alcohol use and no communication of any kind with the alleged victim.

Ronald Williams – Charges: Possess, Receive, or Transfer Stolen Vehicle. Attorney not present in court and confirmation of counsel not yet received by the court. Matter continued to 3/15/2017.

Carl Richard Tomlinson – Charges: Possession of Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine. Defendant not in attendance at court. Summons had been sent and returned unclaimed. Warrant issued.

T. Lee Perkins – Charges: DUI 2nd. Public Defender appointed to represent. Defendant had been arrested and released on own recognizance by Moapa court. Judge expressed concern, considering past history, about the safety of the community if defendant not behind bars. Defendant stated he had been in rehab and was attending meetings but had “fallen off the wagon.” He said he had been 2 months sober since this incident which occurred on 10/3/2016.

Judge ordered that defendant do no driving whatsoever. Defendant’s license had been revoked and Judge required him to surrender the card to the court.

Judge allowed Defendant to stay out of custody provided there was no alcohol or drug usage whatsoever.

Matter set for trial on 4/12/17.

Amber Solano – Charges: Battery Domestic Violence. Defendant not in attendance and no contact had been made. Had completed some of the required classes. Matter continued to 4/12/17.

Joseph Gonzalez – Status Check on charges: Child Abuse/Endangerment; Domestic Battery. All conditions had been met. Matter continued to 5/10/17 for final status check.

Dustin Hardin – Charges: Domestic Battery. Defendant still had counseling requirement to complete, but no final report had been submitted. Matter continued to 3/15/17.

Julie Nusbaum – Status check on Charges: DUI, Battery with Use Of Deadly Weapon. Defendant had met all conditions in both cases except a few more customer service hours. Case continued to 5/10/17 for status check.

Serafin Garcia – Status check on charges: DUI. Defendant had 17 hours of community service remaining on conditions. Case continued to 3/15/17 for status check.

Michael Pace – Status Check on charges: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Defendant was not in attendance at court. He had served 6 months in jail plus another 25 days for contempt of court. Records showed that he still had an outstanding fine of $250 due. Judge applied credit for time served to the balance and closed the case.

Manuel Cortez – Status check. Defendant still had 26 Community Service hours left to complete. Also had $260 in fines to pay with only $20 paid. Continued to 3/15/2017 for status check.

Danissa Wheeler – Status Check on Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Defendant not present in court. Warrant issued.