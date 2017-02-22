MV Performing Arts Council to Present Eric Dodge

Moapa Valley Progress

Well known country singer, Eric Dodge will be performing in Logandale on Monday, February 27 at 7 p.m. in the Ron Dalley Theater at Moapa Valley High School. The concert is being hosted by the Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council.

Eric Dodge discovered his passion for singing in the most heartfelt of ways. While always having a strong love for music, his greatest fear was to share that passion publicly. On September 11, 2001, as our great country suffered a terrorist attack, Eric was on a cruise ship outside of Mexico. That fateful day Eric made his decision to no longer be afraid. He stepped up to the microphone aboard the ship to share his voice and love of music. He was no longer willing to let his fear keep him from what was truly his gift to the world.

Eric’s albums are making waves in the country music world. His album, “Why Not Today,” became a huge international success and has sold all over the world, even topping Amazon.com’s best-selling albums list. He has released 8 albums and has performed across the United States and Canada. He has also shared the stage with many of country music’s biggest names, including Clint Black, Pam Tillis, Travis Tritt, Julianne Hough, and Diamond Rio. Eric also opened for Carrie Underwood at the Stadium of Fire – 4th of July Celebration in Provo, Utah in front of over 50,000 people.

Tickets for this concert are $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens 60+, and $30 for a family. All proceeds from the program will go to the Arts Council fund toward future performances.

All events are sponsored in part by Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council, Individual Partners for the Arts which include Nevada Arts Council, America First Credit Union, Grant and Laurel Bushman, Moapa Valley Telephone Company, Dr. Lance Robertson, and Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce.