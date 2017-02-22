MVHS Student Shines in State FCCLA Leadership

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

With their iconic red blazers, students that participate in Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) are recognizable all over the United States. Although the program is popular in other areas of the nation, it is still growing in Nevada. But students at Moapa Valley High School have been key in helping the program grow and succeed here. In fact, the last three state presidents of the organization have come from Moapa Valley High School.

This year’s FCCLA State President is Logandale resident Blakey Anderson. Anderson is a senior at MVHS and has been active in the program for all four of her high school years.

“FCCLA is a leadership development program that focuses on the family, community, and consumer sciences,” Anderson said.

Originally organized in 1945 under the name Future Homemakers of America (FHA), the program changed its name in 1999 to reflect changing times.

Anderson has had the opportunity to make a difference not only in her state, but across the nation. She has travelled to Washington, D.C. twice now to speak to Congress members about the importance of federal funding for Career and Technical Student Organizations such as FCCLA.

“It was an amazing experience to get to go to Washington, D.C.,” Anderson said. “I learned a lot about our government and it was really cool to represent something I love.”

Anderson’s lessons in government are far from over, though. She will be leaving this week to travel to Carson City to speak to state legislators about federal funding and awareness of organizations like FCCLA.

Speaking in front of large groups has become common for Anderson. Last month she was one of the leaders of a leadership rally held in Vegas for FCCLA. “It was exciting and fun to be with such a large group of members,” she said. “I got to meet new people and hear about their experiences with FCCLA and their goals.”

Anderson led a meeting with the help of Jurnie Crawford, State VP of Records, and Baleigh Bond, State VP of Community Service, both of whom are also MVHS students. They taught the assembly of over 150 kids about goals, leadership skills, public speaking, and membership recruitment.

Anderson’s skills as a leader have come to the attention of the state nominating committee. She has been nominated to run for office at the national FCCLA convention this July.

“No one from Nevada has ever been elected to a national FCCLA office,” said FCCLA advisor and MVHS teacher Lorri Terril. “In its history, only three other people from MVHS have ever even been nominated to run. It is really awesome that they consider Blakey to be the caliber of leader that they feel has a chance to become a national officer. It is an honor for her and for our program.”

Anderson is excited about the opportunity. The nomination process is intense and she is working hard to prepare. She must submit an application complete with a resume and several essays. At the National Convention in Nashville, TN, she must give a speech before all voting delegates and then participate in an interview and question/answer session. Anderson said that there are about 50 members nominated to run for state office that are competing for 10 offices.

Regardless of how she does at Nationals, Anderson is upbeat and excited for the last state convention she will preside over as State President, which will be happening in March. Local students Jurnie Crawford and Alyson Evans will be running for state office at that convention to carry on the legacy of leadership from MVHS.

Terril is also excited for the state convention. She is taking several students that will be competing. MVHS will have a Culinary team, 2 Recreation, Hospitality and Tourism teams, a Promote and Publicize Team, and a Leadership team.

The team will also be participating in the state service project, which is a shoe drive this year. They will begin collecting shoes locally very soon so Anderson encourages everyone to hold onto any shoes they can donate.

Terril is excited for all her students. “We are not as large as programs in other states, but we have a really high caliber of students that do participate and I’m proud of their efforts and leadership,” she said. “We have a great program and I encourage and students that are interested in joining us to come and talk to me.”