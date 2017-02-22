MVTAB Approves Request Aimed To Stop Neighborhood ATV Traffic

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley Town Advisory Board (MVTAB) approved a zoning request to vacate and abandon a portion of right of way in Logandale during a meeting held Wednesday night. The request, made by David and Michelle Ericksen, concerned an unpaved portion of right-of-way at the end of Wittwer, running up a dike to the railroad tracks.

Bonnie McGrew of Brimont Construction, who represented the Ericksens, pointed out to the board that the road currently lead nowhere. But ATV riders who mistakenly think the road will give them access to the trails beyond the railroad tracks come down the street. When they can’t access the trails at that point because of the steepness of the hills, they travel parallel to the tracks looking for another access point, McGrew said. This often takes them through the backyards of the Ericksens and other neighbors along that section of road. McGrew stated that landscaping has been destroyed and several close calls have occurred with ATV’s and children playing in those private backyards.

Board member Brian Burris expressed opposition to the motion. “We fought pretty hard for access for ATV riders in making our town OHV-friendly,” he said. “Now we’re trying to remove access. The ATVs have a legal right to be there.”

Michelle Ericksen explained that this particular right of way does not provide the ATV’s access to the trail system because of topography and the railroad. This causes ATV operators to ride through backyards destroying everything in their path, in finding access to the trails beyond.

Adrian Watts, who owns a neighboring property, agreed with Ericksen. He said he has had to grab his grandchildren and pull them to safety when ATV’s came crashing through his private bushes looking for another route across. Removing the right-of-way would allow both property owners to build a fence that would help direct ATV riders to an actual trail access point, Watts said.

Logandale resident Bryant Robison, who owns land on the other side of the railroad tracks, opposed the proposal. He wanted to keep the right-of-way for future access to his property in the event that it should ever be developed. He wanted to retain access for development equipment, as well as water and power lines.

Board member Joe Perez pointed out to Robison that the right-of-way in question ends before the railroad tracks so the parcel doesn’t actually offer Robison the access he wants.

Watts claimed that Union Pacific has stated there is no intention of building a bridge over the tracks at that location. The railroad would also not allow development vehicles or water and power lines to cross the tracks at that point, he said.

Robison pointed out that, at one time, there was talk of putting a second highway through the property Robison owns. If that ever happened, he felt Wittwer would become a major thoroughfare.

Watts repeated that because of there are safe crossings already in existence just two minutes in either direction along the tracks, that the railroad has said there is no intention of ever making Wittwer an access point.

McGrew said that Ericksens would be happy to give Robison a right-of-way for a utility line if needed. Their only desire is to be able to build a fence to protect their property from ATV damage.

MVTAB member Marjorie Holland motioned that the board approve the proposal. The motion passed with a vote of 4-1, with Burris opposing.

In her report, Janice Ridondo, of Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick’s office, informed the board that finalists have been chosen in the Overton Community Center mural contest. Of these finalists, two are local artists, and one is not. All three finalists have been awarded $1,000 to create a final presentation that they will present at the MVTAB meeting on March 15. Ridondo suggested having as many community members as possible at that meeting to weigh-in on the choices.