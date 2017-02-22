Pirate Motion Hosts Annual Dance Invitational

By DOROTHY ELY-SCOTT

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley High School Dance Team hosted its sixth annual Community Invitational on Monday, February 13. An enthusiastic audience filled the Ron Dalley Theatre to watch their friends and family perform.

The MVHS Dance Team had been preparing for weeks prior to the performance to perfect their routines and gather local performers from the Valley. Those performers included Bledsoe Karate, Ballet Folklorico, and many more.

MVHS Senior, and dance team member Maddie Curtis was pleased with the performance. “I thought it went really well,” Curtis said. “It is a good fundraiser that gives the performers in the valley the opportunity to show what they are really passionate about.”

“I love the variety in ages and styles that perform,” said fello team member Keely Watkins. “It’s fun to share the love of dance with different people around the town.”

Dance Coach Anjie Lee agreed. “The night went very well, ran smoothly and we had a good variety of performing styles,” she said.

The MVHS dance team performed their class dances. The Freshmen danced to, “The Purge” a hip hop choreographed by Brylee Watkins. The sophomores danced to a song called “Sax” and juniors “The Greatest.” Both were jazz style pieces. The seniors danced to a hip hop they named “Hip Hop With a Cherry On Top.” This dance was a small evolution through the art of hip hop. They included dance moves such as; The running man, the kid n’ play, and MC’s Hammer time.

The Moapa Valley High School’s Dance Team Revue is being held on Friday, February 24 in the Gary Batchelor Gymnasium. It will begin at 6 pm. Tickets will be $5 for adults and $3 for students. A family pass will be $20.