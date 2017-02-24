OBITUARY: Wilma B. Boyter

Wilma B. Boyter

Wilma Bernice Blake Boyter, 76, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend was called home on February 22, 2017 in Beaver, Utah, to be with her sweetheart who passed just two weeks prior. Wilma was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Hollis and Lucia Maria DeFilippis Blake on July 19, 1940.

When she was three her family moved to Cedar City, Utah, where she attended elementary and high school. She met the love of her life while working at a cafe in Cedar City. They began their love story by eloping to Pioche Nevada. Their marriage was solemnized in the St. George temple on September 6, 1997. Together they raised three wonderful children, Lynnette, Wesley (deceased) and Reed. Wilma was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed taking her family to church. She took great pride in raising her children and keeping an immaculate home filled with love and laughter.

At the beginning of their marriage they made a few moves before settling in Ely Nevada. While in Ely Wilma was very active in the young women’s and planning and attending girls camp. After moving to Overton, Nevada in 1978 she became interested in the medical field where she worked as an EMT and medical assistant for the local doctor. She loved being an EMT and took great pride in her work earning numerous certifications.

After retirement Lynn and Wilma purchased 4-wheelers and enjoyed their time riding the back roads of North Creek in Beaver until they finally made the move home to Beaver in 2005. After moving to Beaver she became concerned for the ladies in her wards that might be in need of the gospel. She started a monthly newsletter. Her newsletters have touched many lives and she made lifelong friends because of them. She sent between 70 and 130 letters a month, every month for the last several years.

Wilma sent a card to her family and close friends for just about every occasion. You could always look forward to a valentine or Easter card with a two dollar bill inside and there was never a birthday missed. Wilma adored her siblings and their spouses and loved her nieces and nephews very much.

She is survived by her children, Lynnette (Ted) O’Donnell of Beaver UT, and Reed (Jimmi Sue) Boyter of Blackfoot, ID; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brothers Leon (Dorothy) Blake and Royal (Billie) Blake all of St. George, UT; sister Shirley (Louis) Thompson of Los Lunas, NM and sister in law Jan Blake of St. George UT.

She is preceded in death by her eternal husband Lynn, son Wesley, parents, father and mother in law George and Elva Boyter, step mother Maud Boyter, brothers Wesley Blake and Billy Blake, sister in law Phyllis Blake, granddaughter Jessica Boyter and grandson Kyle Glen Boyter.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at the Beaver Stake Center. A viewing will be held prior to the service at the church 9:30-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.

Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.