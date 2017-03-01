Advocates Enumerate Benefits Of Home Rule In Education

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

Advocates for local control in education set forth a number of areas where Moapa Valley schools could benefit from home rule in a meeting with parents last week. The presentation was given during the latest in a series of recent home meetings where community members have met to discuss new options made possible by recent state legislation.

This latest meeting was a small group setting held at the home of Mike and Aimee Houghtalen in Logandale on Tuesday, February 21. The presentation was given by Lindsey Dalley and Dr. Larry Moses, both of whom have been on the forefront of the effort.

“One of the questions that we are often asked is what advantage would this really be to us,” said Moses. “It is true that we have wonderful schools that outperform much of the district. So what is the advantage to making a change now?”

Moses listed a number of specific local advantages that would come to local schools and students if a home rule model were adopted.

Taking responsibility for local kids’ education, rather than turning it over to a large and far-removed urban organization would be a major benefit, Moses said.

“Of course, that doesn’t mean that parents would come in and micromanage what the teachers are doing in the classroom,” Dalley commented. “The teachers are still the professionals and the experts when the door of the classroom closes and learning begins.”

Instead, Dalley and Moses envision an elected board of community members whose primary responsibility would be to hire a superintendent over the four local schools. This position would manage the overall organization, hiring and supervising school principals. The board would merely see that the superintendent was supporting the principals and their School Organization Teams (SOT), a collaborative governing body made up of teachers, parents, administrators, support staff and community members.

“The elected board would set overarching policies, but the teachers would get to help control what happens in the schools just like they are supposed to be doing now, at least in theory, with the SOT teams,” Dalley said.

The question was asked in the meeting about of managing unreasonable demands from parents when final decisions are made by a local board.

“Are parents going to be knocking on the door all the time saying that they are tired of some teacher that they don’t like?” one attendee at last week’s meeting worried. “That could be a problem.”

Moses agreed that such individual issues could arise. But the leadership that is hired would be able to deal with those issues. Moses, who served for many years as principal of Moapa Valley High School, said that he was quite familiar with those types of situations.

“The parents in this community are not shy,” Moses said. “I spent more than one evening in my living room having parent conferences where the parent showed up on my doorstep and wanted to talk about something. That never happened to me in Vegas. But it is all part of the game. Ultimately it is a question of: Do you want the responsibility for education? Or do you want to pass it on somewhere else?”

Moses pointed out that the status quo was passing that representation on to an individual who lives more than 60 miles away in Las Vegas and who has around 268,000 other people to represent in her district.

“Only 8,000 of them are coming from our community,” Moses said. “I can assure you that the (CCSD) board’s major interest is not going to be our 8,000 people. We won’t have much of a voice; and we haven’t had.”

Moses said that local SOT teams could set policies that meet the unique needs of students, parents and administrators.

One example of policy might be the building of education around mastery of the subject rather than on test scores, Moses suggested.

“Test taking will take care of itself if the student masters the subject,” he said. “Of course, that doesn’t mean that we don’t have to meet the requirements for the state. But if you have the ability to change that subtle dynamic at the local level, it would make a big difference in the classroom.”

Moses talked about how overall costs could be reduced by having local decision-making about expenditures. “A lot of maintenance projects would come in cheaper at the local level without district interference,” he said.

As an example he cited a recent incident where the MVHS Booster Club had raised $2,500 for a new flag to be installed in the school’s gymnasium. This cost included having a local contractor come in and install it. Then the district bureaucracy got involved, Moses said.

“They went through their process and hired the same contractor and the project came back at $4,500,” Moses said. “The fact is that if the principal had been allowed to work it in the community, the job probably could have been done for free.”

Another benefit of having local control would be that control of the school buildings could be given back to the principals where it belongs.

“Right now our principals don’t have control of air conditioning and heating in the school, that’s all done from Las Vegas,” Moses said. “You might also notice that the parking lot lights come on at odd hours. That’s because no one at the school can go in and change the timing on the lights. Someone has to come out from Vegas to do that.”

An instance of an emergency situation at Ute Perkins during the flood of 2014 was also brought up. At that time, children were stranded at the school late into the evening with no way to get them home. Many key systems in the school, controlled from Las Vegas, automatically were set to shut off after business hours. Phone systems and computers went down. Lights went off. And the principal did not have a key to access the school cafeteria.

“Twenty years ago, the principal controlled the building,” Moses said. “Today the principal is not even allowed in the kitchen, let alone have a key to it. All of this is something that could easily be avoided with local control.”

Moses pointed out that local control of school buses and transportation policy could make a huge difference to the Moapa Valley schools.

“The principals will tell you that whoever controls transportation controls the schools,” Dalley agreed. “Our principals do not control transportation and that would be another big thing.”

In addition, under central CCSD control, the community has seen more and more restrictions placed on the use of school buildings, Moses said.

“For example, a few years ago they decided if you wanted to use the school auditorium you had to pay a fee,” Moses said. “It used to be that it was your school, come on up and use the thing. Now the local principal doesn’t even make the decision on who can use the building. He has to turn in requests to the district area superintendent to be approved.”

Finally, Moses said that local control would allow the values of the schools and their operation to better align with those of the community.

“Look, if you turn over education to outsiders, we have to understand that our children will develop the ideals and values of the outsiders,” Moses said.

Dalley explained that one of the mechanisms of bringing home rule back to local schools was through the state-run Achievement School District (ASD). This entity, created in 2015 under Assembly Bill 448, is meant to focus on chronically underperforming schools, Dalley said.

The job of the ASD is to identify underperforming schools, pull them out of their existing school district and pair them with a charter organization tasked to turn the school around.

Dalley said that ASD officials had expressed a willingness to broaden that opportunity to include high performing schools wherever more than 50% of parents petition to be included. But to do this, there needed to be further clarification created in the law, Dalley added.

In the case of Moapa Valley schools, rather than an outside charter being brought in, it was proposed that a locally-developed charter would be written and paired with the four local schools, Dalley said.

“We wanted to make sure that we were not trading one devil for another,” Dalley said. “Right now CCSD runs our schools from Las Vegas. We did not want to have an outside charter come in and run us. So we would form our own non-profit community charter.”

When this idea was proposed to the ASD officials, they were receptive to it.

“They said, ‘Look, our job is to match a charter to a school. If you write a charter that is specifically for your schools, why wouldn’t we pair you up,’” Dalley said.

Dalley emphasized that the ASD would not replace the CCSD in hands-on decision making for local schools. He pointed out that the ASD is a small entity of only two administrators whose function is simply to pair the charter to the school.

“They don’t want to get down into the weeds,” Dalley said. “They would make sure that we have a plan that is in compliance with state and federal laws. They would make sure that we have goals and objectives and they would monitor those goals and objectives. But they are not going to get into the day to day operations. That would be up to us here locally.”

Dalley said that the advantage to forming a community charter under the ASD was two fold. First the local charter would have the full use of the existing school buildings at no cost. Secondly it could receive full funding out of the district; whereas other charters in the state only get a small portion of educational funding available.