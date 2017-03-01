Mack Lyon Future Cities Team Competes In Washington

By STEPHANIE BUNKER

Moapa Valley Progress

The Mack Lyon Middle School Future Cities Team took the trip of a lifetime to Washington D.C. to participate in the National Future Cities Competition on February 18-20.

The team had won the Nevada state title in January, qualifying them for the national competition.

The group consisted of Emily Macias, Romeo Elenes, and Robert Bradford. Since the beginning of the school year, they had worked on creating a city of the future named Haizhe. They had worked out details on how their city functions in order to impress the judges.

At the competition there were 43 teams present, representing most states and a few teams from other countries such as China, Canada and Egypt. The competition gave out awards for the top 5 teams and 24 awards besides.

The Nevada team from Mack Lyon was thrilled to bring home the “Best Futuristic City” award and a $300 Amazon gift card.

Future Cities Teacher Chrystal Blackwell and mentor Jacqulyn Pray escorted the team on the trip. Pray said that many life experiences were learned on the trip.

First, was to make the best out of a sorry situation. For example, when they opened their Future City model, shipped by airplane, they found it in pretty bad shape. In fact it was practically destroyed. Pray mentioned that the kids were fighting back tears as they unpacked the model. A background mirror that was used had been shattered on one end and the city looked like it had been through an earthquake.

But the team didn’t let that setback stop them. They put their heads together and got to work rebuilding their future city in three hours.

The team found ways to work around obstacles. They placed a photo over the cracked mirror and removed pieces that were beyond repair. Soon the model was once again ready for judging.

The first judging event was Special Judging. Two sets of judges moved around the room inspecting the cities with 5 minutes allotted at each station. The judges asked questions about the model and stopped to visit the city of Haizhe lingering longer than the time allowed. This gave the team a better opportunity to show off their model.

On Monday the team presented the city two more times to panels of judges. The first panel did not appreciate the time restraint and wanted to hear more from team Nevada. The second panel was more respectful of the timer but both were very interested in the city of Haizhe.

Pray admired the team for the work and dedication the students put into their project. She explained that the Future Cities class is held during school in the first semester of the year. Students worked during and after school on the project.

As the first semester ended in January, they only had after school to work and prepare for the state and national competitions. The team would meet about 4 times a week after school or on Saturdays getting ready for the national competition.

“I didn’t personally meet any other team that was from a public school,” Pray said. “They were all private schools and a lot of them had about 20 people on a team. The fact that we won anything is really amazing.”

The competition was a major part of the trip. But the group also got to do some siteseeing while in Washington. The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum was Robert Bradford’s favorite site. Emily Macias like the Lincoln and Vietnam Memorials best.

Romeo Elenes loved going to the American Indian museum where he found his family’s tribal flag. He also loved the Arlington Cemetery where they got to witness the changing of the guards.

The all expense paid trip to Washington D.C. gave the small town team from Moapa Valley a perspective on the future, the past, and brought a clearer picture on how to conquer it all.