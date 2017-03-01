Moapa Valley Days Festival To Return March 10-11

Moapa Valley Progress

It is time, once again, to celebrate the Moapa Valley community as a great place to live!

The fourth annual Moapa Valley Days festival is coming up again on the weekend of March 10-11. The event brings together several different organizations holding various activities meant to draw visitors to the community and its business district. The festival is coordinated by the Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“We are excited for this year’s celebration,” said Chamber of Commerce Board Member Stoney Ward who is heading up coordination of the event. “We have made a few changes that are sure to make things even better than ever.”

Moapa Valley Days will begin on Friday with the 12th annual Community-wide Yard Sale event. This two-day event has grown significantly in recent years, drawing yard sale shoppers from all over the region.

Many home yard sales have already registered for the event. At only $15, registration allows your yard sale to be included in the official Communty-wide Yard Sale map which will be distributed online at moapavalleychamber.com and also published in next week’s edition of the Moapa Valley PROGRESS.

Those wishing to register can go to moapavalleychamber.com and click on the colorful Moapa Valley-side Yard Sale icon midway down the home page. This will provide an online form as well as instructions on making payment for the $15 fee.

Those unable to register online can call Chamber of Commerce webmaster Christine Ward at 702-370-2965 to register a site for the map. Payment can be dropped off at Karen Alsum Farmers Insurance at 196 S. Moapa Valley Blvd.

Registration must be completed by this Friday, March 3, in order to be included in the official Yard Sale Map. So don’t delay!

Of course, the grand central station of the Community-wide Yard Sale will be at the Lin’s Marketplace parking lot in downtown Overton. There the Moapa Valley Rotary Club will be set up with their annual super-mega yard sale fundraiser.

All local businesses are also encouraged to put on a major sales event for the Yard Sale. For just the $15 fee, downtown businesses can be listed on the map and offer special sidewalk sales or other bargain offerings to celebrate Moapa Valley Days.

“Local businesses really need to get involved and do a special sale on that day,” said Stoney Ward. “We have mentioned it to all of them that they just can’t afford to miss out on this. And it’s true.”

A downtown Street Fair will take place at the Overton Park, beginning at about 8 am on Saturday morning. This will provide fun for the whole family and everyone is invited.

The live band, Mama’s Wranglers, will be performing in the park. This is the same group that made such a popular splash last fall at the Pomegranate Arts Festival last November.

The Street Fair will also include vendor booths offering gifts, knick-knacks, household items and unique handicrafts. There will also be food vendors at the Street Fair.

Taking place, both Friday and Saturday, will be the annual Moapa Valley Art Guild Show, located at the Old Logandale School. Local artists and photographers can display and sell their artwork at the show. Work may include paintings, sculpture, gourds, jewelry, woven baskets, photographs and more.

Artists wishing to display work in the show may text Aimee Potts at 702-480-1302 or call Jackie Worthen at 702-379-9072 for more information.