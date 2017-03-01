Pirate Motion Performs Annual Dance Revue

By CATHERINE ELLERTON

Moapa Valley Progress

It was an evening of color, music, dancing, intense energy and acrobatics, uniting young with not so young, and more. It was the culmination of a year of practices and performances plus a week of intense workouts and helping others to achieve.

The Moapa Valley High School Pirate Motion Dance Team held its annual Pirate Motion Revue on Friday night at the Gary Batchelor Gymnasium. The performing space was decorated elegantly and the stands were filled with an enthusiastic audience.

Coaches Anjie Lee and Donna Forrester helped coordinate a diverse program and allowed members of the team to accomplish the choreography and theme. Master of Ceremonies, Bryce Hardy, kept the audience well informed as to what was about to happen.

Earlier in the week, the Pirate Motion team had hosted a Junior Dance Camp. Young girls of many different ages gathered at the camp to learn dance routines from the high school performing team. The ages ranged from preschoolers, kindergartener fifth grade Jr. Dancers. Each of the junior groups gave their final performance at the Friday evening event.

In addition, the Lyon Locomotion Dancers from Lyon Middle School also performed a dance at the Revue.

The program even included a performance from the Debs From The Past – ladies who are former MVHS Drill Team Members keeping up the spirit.

A Military Style dance by the Pirate Motion Dancers, choreographed by Amber Leavitt, left this reporter with the feeling “Watch out New York Rockettes!” The precise coordination and uniformity among the dancers was exciting!

Another such moment came when the Debs From The Past joined with the Pirate Motion Dancers to put all “In The Mood.”

This precision and flexibility was also demonstrated when two Bledsoe Karate Black Belts, Joshua Lee and Derrick German, demonstrated several different styles of Karate.

Two dances made use of pom poms: “Emergency” routine by the Pirate Motion dancers and “Fire Ball” by the Lyon Middle School Lyon Locomotion Team.

Pirate Motion proved they could not only dance with energy and coordination but could add some interesting acrobatic moves as well as demonstrated in a Hip Hop routine “All I Do Is Win.”

Following a year in review slide show, the Pirate Motion Dancers and their escorts danced a last waltz to “Lost.”

Awards were then presented to several of the dancers as judged by their teammates. These included Best escort – Joshua Lee; Rookie of the Year – Alyssa Leavitt; Best Veteran Dancer – Deanna Wilcox; Best Choreographer – Maddie Curtis; Most Spirited – Analise Jorgensen; Best Technique – Keely Watkins; Most Improved – Autumn Causey and the Dancer of the Year (a senior) – Keely Watkins.