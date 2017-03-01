Students Explore World Of Careers

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

What do beekeepers, policemen, soil technicians, orthodontists, and prosthetic limb-makers have in common? They, along with many others, all took time out of their busy schedules to make an appearance at Career Day at Grant Bowler Elementary on Friday.

The day was organized by school counselor Robin LaFontaine as an opportunity to show kids some of the many opportunities that await them as they progress in their schooling through the coming years.

“In preparation for this day we talk and learn about different careers and opportunities the kids will have,” LaFontaine said. “But there are always presenters that come with professions that the kids have never heard of. It’s a great opportunity to get different insights and get the kids excited to go to college. Our goal is to inspire the kids to get the education they need to become anything they want to be.”

This year there was no shortage of presenters with jobs of every type. Most presenters, but not all, had a student at the school.

Emma Estes was particularly proud of her police officer dad, Officer Cory Estes. Officer Estes showed the kids his car and lights, but the main focus of his demonstration was showing how fingerprinting is done. Officer Estes said he knew the older kids would be interested, but he was surprised at how fascinated the even the youngest kindergartners were.

“I love having my dad come to Career Day,” Emma said. “It is way cool. I love that he lets me help him.”

Police officers and other service careers were well represented, but all seemed to present a different take on their respective professions. There were detectives, K-9 specialists, firearms specialists, FBI agents, corrections officers, EMT’s, and many other specialties. Many fascinated the kids by demonstrating the really neat things about their chosen field.

Officer Nathan Bradford thrilled his group of kindergartners by letting them listen to his siren. But he did not miss the opportunity to teach them the importance of school.

“My radio and my flashlight are my most important tools because they are my eyes and ears, but right behind them is my pen and my notebook,” Bradford said. “Learning to write well and take good notes is one of the most important things I do.”

He also taught the kids about the special language policemen speak called the 400 language. He taught the kids that everything has a special code number. For example, he told them that a 467 was a car stop and a 402 was a fire. Then he told them that the best number was a 482, which turned out to be lunch.

“It’s fun to spend a day like this,” Bradford said. “It’s facetime with the kids. They need to know that we’re not scary and that they can come to us and not be afraid.”

Kindergartner Joseph Taylor wasn’t afraid. He said his favorite part was, “When he turned on the siren!”

Many other professions were also represented. Matt Harter spoke about being a judge. Steven Neal spoke about being a park ranger, Ryan Jolley showed the kids what it is like to be a dentist and orthodontist. Radney Briggs spoke about being a PA in an emergency room. And that is just to naming a few.

Local beekeeper, Joshua Hammons taught the kids about bees and being a beekeeper with one of the coolest displays of the day. Hammons brought a glass display with him so the kids could see inside a hive and watch live bees in action while they worked around the queen and with the honeycomb.

Other exciting presentations included Dustin Nelson’s demonstration of computer programming, Mike Geist’s Department of Wildlife, and Esther Lee’s webpage design presentations.

Kyle Dalley taught the kids how important math, science, writing, and record-keeping skills are in his profession making prosthetics. He even brought prosthetics to show the kids how they worked.

David Huwe told the kids about his business called “Rush to Escape” where people solve puzzles to escape from rooms for fun. He had all sorts of puzzles the kids had to solve that eventually led them to a box of prizes.

Another favorite exhibit was the heavy equipment and service trucks brought in by Jared Jackson and Mike Uri from Simplot and Nick Gerke and Dan Hunt from Cashman Construction. They allowed kids to climb into and explore the trucks as well as play in a front loader of silica sand.

“My favorite part was getting up in the trucks,” said 4th grader Chloey Groft. “I liked getting to see and touch them.”

Allie Bledsoe, 5th grade, also loved the hands-on experience. “My favorite part was getting to play in the silica sand,” she said.

Assistant Principal Venessa Moreno-Solis was pleased with how the day went. “We are always so grateful for the members of our community who are willing to come spend the day teaching kids about their professions,” Solis said. “We are never short of volunteers and Career Day has become a favorite of all our students.”