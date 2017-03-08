M.V. Kids to Perform “Princess And The Pea”

Moapa Valley Progress

What do Glacierdom and Riverdom have in common? The Leprechauns know! Get a new look at a classic story this Saturday, March 11, 2017 when the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) and more than 50 local students present an original musical adaptation of “The Princess And The Pea.”

Envision a kingdom of snow where the residents are winter wind workers, blizzard bringers, icicle sharpeners and snow smoothers, ruled by the Storm King and the Snow Queen. Add to that a prince looking for a proper princess to share the throne.

Now imagine the princess and her friend the pea living in a kingdom of green rolling hills and running rivers with her subjects, the flower gardeners, river runners, green shoot growers and tree barkers.

Her parents, King Size and Queen Size, do all they can to keep things running smoothly. Who knows, maybe the dancing dust bunnies can help?

Although the two kingdoms think they have nothing in common (except maybe a pesky Jack Frost that freezes anything and everything), the peace-loving leprechauns prove otherwise.

Throw in some phony princesses and you have a real fiasco! This ain’t your grandma’s ‘Princess and the Pea.’ We think you will enjoy its twists and turns.

All MCT shows are original adaptations of classic children’s stories and fairytales… a twist on the classic stories that you know and love. Also included in the residency are enrichment workshops presented by the Tour Actor/Directors to our local schools.

A tour team arrives in a given town with a set, lights, costumes, props and make-up, everything it takes to put on a play… except the cast.

The team held an open audition on Monday and cast local students Kindergarten through 12th grade to perform in the production. The show is being rehearsed throughout the week and two public performances will be presented on Saturday, March 11 at 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the W. Mack Lyon Middle School Theatre. Ticket prices are Adults $8, Seniors 60+ and Students $6, and Family $30.

The play is presented locally by the Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council and Individual Partners for the Arts which include Nevada Arts Council, America First Credit Union, Grant and Laurel Bushman, Moapa Valley Telephone Company, Dr. Lance Robertson, and Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce.