Team M.V. Recruiting Locals To Walk For a Wish

Team Moapa Valley for the Make A Wish Foundation is doing some last minute recruiting for runners and sponsors in the annual Run for a Wish 5K fundraiser. The event is to be held this Saturday, March 11 at 8:30 am in Las Vegas at Town Square.

Team leader, Natalie Jacobsmeyer, is coordinating a team of community members to be a part of Team Moapa Valley and to support the Make A Wish Foundation.

The Make A Wish Foundation gives children with life threatening illnesses an opportunity to have their wish granted. There have been several kids in Moapa Valley who have been able to have a wonderful experiences through the foundations work in granting their wishes.

Registration can be done online at www.snv.wish.org. Entry fees for the event are $30 for adults. Kids and teens age 4-17 are $20.

For more information contact Jacobsmeyer at 702-397-2507.