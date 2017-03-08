Youth Musicians Perform At Regional Solo Festival

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Local music students performed at the CCSD Solo and Ensemble Festivals held in Las Vegas last month.

The festival provided an in-depth experience for high school and middle school level students.

High school students competed first at a district level and then, if they qualified, advanced to a regional level. From there, each judge could choose the two performers that most impressed them to continue on to a state level to perform in an “All-State Command Performance” concert later this year.

Twelve MVHS students and fifteen Mack Lyon Middle School students, under the tutelage of orchestra teacher, Walter White, chose to participate. The festival is held entirely outside of regular classwork. All preparation for the contest is done on the students’ own time after school. Teachers assisted and coached the students during preparations.

Both Delgadillo and White were pleased with the performance of their students at the festival. Seven MVHS performers scored a “Superior” rating, which qualified them to move on to the regional level. The other five performers scored an “Excellent” rating.

The regional contest was held February 25. MVHS students were joined that day by the Mack Lyon students for their contest as well. Of the 15 students performing from Lyon, 12 received “Superior” ratings. The remaining 3 received “Excellent” ratings.

Of the MVHS students performing at the regional level, three went on to receive a “Superior” once again. The other 3 received “Excellent” ratings. No students from MVHS were chosen to move on to the state level.

“I’m extremely proud that these students would commit so much extra rime to improve themselves and reflect so well upon the music program at MVHS,” Delgadillo said.

White also was very pleased. “An experience like this is very valuable to these students,” he said. “It gives them confidence.”

Students agreed that the experience was worth the work. “It was a really good learning experience,” said Averee Widdison, who played an alto sax solo. “It helped me to prepare myself for my future career in music.”

“It was nice to learn more about my instrument and to meet other people with the same love of music that I have,” said Bria Scatterday who plays the flute.

Students performing from the middle school were Nick Hoy, violin; Sarah Hammons, viola; Grace Rhude, viola; Lexi Robison, viola; Faith Witter, viola; Ethan Witter, cello; Tyler Walker, cello and piano; Gabriel Leavitt, cello; Gabriel Thompson, cello; Hannah Watson, guitar; Riley Yax, guitar; Cheyenne Bayles, voice; Sage Overson, voice; and Ashlee James, piano.

Students performing from the high school at the district level were LeeAnn Perkins, clarinet; Marina Mortensen, flute; Averee Widdison, alto sax; Rita Rodgers, French horn; Bria Scatterday, flute; Victoria Pray, cello; Anna Stratton, piano; Yaden Witsken, piano; Sam Jolly, piano; Brylee Watkins, voice; Myriam Leavitt, voice; Brooklyn Fox, voice.

Mortensen, Rodgers, Scatterday, Pray, Witsken, Jolly, and Leavitt all qualified for the regional performance as well.