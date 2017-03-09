OBITUARY: Doug Hamburg

Doug Hamburg

James Douglas “Doug” Hamburg, age 66, died Friday, March 3, 2017 at his home in Moapa, Nevada. He was born January 22, 1951 to Robert Wesley and Verlie June Weber Hamburg in Keokuk, Iowa. On March 24, 1984 he married Joyce Ann Meadows in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When Doug was a baby his family moved to California. At the age of ten, they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where he grew up and spent most of his life. Doug worked in flooring for 40 years, and most recently for One Stop 4 Flooring. He loved having dogs, horses, birds, chickens, and goats and was happy to move to Moapa to be able to enjoy that lifestyle. He also enjoyed going to his house up in Castleton.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce of Moapa, NV; one son, Darious Hamburg of Prescott, AZ; his mother, Verlie Smith of Las Vegas, NV; one brother and two sisters: Steven (Sabrina) Hamburg of Fayetteville, AR, Leslie Truxal of Las Vegas, NV and Lisa (Richard) Williams of China. He was preceded in death by one son, Devin.

A private memorial service was held.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.