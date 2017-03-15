Gluten-Free Cookbook Author Featured At Library Book Signing

By CATHERINE ELLERTON

Moapa Valley Progress

Apple Caramel Crumb Bars –yummmmm!

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies – double yummmmm!!

Jam Thumbprint Cookies – a Christmas specialty with pomegranate jam!

For years Bridget Towery had worked for an HMO in Nevada in the Health Education and Wellness Department. She was diagnosed with Non-Celiac Gluten Sensitivity in 2009 and thus began her journey to find out about gluten free food.

She had always cooked 98% from scratch and now she started trying new recipes and changing them to a gluten free combination.

Gluten is the binder found in wheat, oats, rye and barley. She began using Xanthan gum and gluten free flours such as almond flour blend that measures cup to cup for regular wheat flour. Her husband was her guinea pig.

Some folks are diagnosed with Celiac Disease which is a serious auto-immune disease, or they may have IBS or bloating, constipation or diarrhea and do not know what causes it. Towery never thought of writing a cook book, but she stated that “gluten free is not a fad – it is serious. I want to be able to help, to inspire and to encourage people. This is a life time change.”

Included with the recipes are ideas for “Cookie Packing tips For Mailing” and a “Homemade Eggnog Recipe” in addition to other cooking hints.

Helping her on this book signing day were her daughter-in-law, Kimberly Towery, who enjoys editing books; and her granddaughter Kinsley Towery who at six years of age stated that she had been baking her ‘whole life’ and enjoys spending the time with Nana. She also enjoys the measuring cups.

If you missed out on attending the book signing you can order the books or find out more information at bakingwithbridget.com

Homemade Vanilla Recipe – 7 to 9 Madagascar Vanilla Beans and 1 cup alcohol (rum or vodka) – slice vanilla beans down middle and gently scrape inside of pod. Place in an 8 ounce glass jar. Pour one cup alcohol over beans until they are covered. Add lid. Place in back of dark cabinet. Shake jar once per day for two weeks…..then ENJOY!