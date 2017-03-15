MVAG Presents Annual Spring Art Show & Sale

By CATHERINE ELLERTON

Moapa Valley Progress

The Old Logandale School once again vibrated with the colors, sights and sounds of the Annual Art Show last weekend. Those historical walls continue to hold a frozen moment in time as seen by the artist, the intricate skill of the creator as they capture the possibilities contained in a single bead or a jewel or rope or thread. These stories were captured by watercolor, oil, mixed media, color pencil, ink, photography, stained glass and acrylics.

From the stunning “Monumental” painting by Jana Ward to the soft “Chiffon Flower” as captured by Lynn Rigoni the viewer could easily find something that spoke to him/her.

Marya Romero Hoffman provided a study in blackbirds and Susan Perez offered colorful flowers with a bit of humor in her painting of “Apples” being harvested.

An arresting waterfall by a house was painted by JeriLynne Mitchell and Amielyn Potts captured the stars over the monuments.

MV Art Guild founder Max Bunnell brought in several of his recent paintings and Edith Ann Luce continues to intrigue the onlooker with her unique rope baskets. One of the Art Guild Jr. members, Mercinia Potts, is well on her way to fulfilling her dream of becoming an animator with her unique stylized characters.

The beauty that can be captured by working with a simple bead was demonstrated by Karron Knight in her bead jewelry. She held a workshop on beadwork to provide an opportunity to others to explore that realm.

Taking multiple pictures, printing them on card stock and then punching them out and finally putting it all back together in a stunning picture in a 3-D frame was the inspiring work of Joan Battaglia.

Three year old Hannah Hudgell liked the “Rose” by Susan Perez because it reminded her of the rose on the wall as she goes into her ballet class. Her twin brother Eugene was drawn to the “Octopus” of Marya Romera Hoffman. It was “cool!” Their father is the new art teacher at Bowler Elementary School.