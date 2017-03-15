Zephyr Singers To Perform Patriotic Concert

By CATHERINE ELLERTON

Moapa Valley Progress

The Zephyr Singers will be celebrating a musical tribute to America’s history on Saturday evening, March 18, at the Old Logandale School at 7 P.M.

The evening will begin with “The Star Spangled Banner” as penned by Francis Scott Key in 1814. This song officially became the National Anthem in 1931. The Permanent Learning Solutions Preschool children will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

American folk songs and hymns will follow with various solo artists taking featured roles. A song made even more popular through its inclusion in the movie “O Brother Where Art Thou?” “Down to the Water to Pray” will be followed by the modern-day song “Till There Was You” from “The Music Man.”

The Perkins Elementary School Students will add a bit of whimsy to the evening with a selection of Disney Songs.

Among other favorite folk songs “Workin’ On The Railroad” will be sung by the Zephyr Tenors and Basses while the Sopranos and Altos will sing the popular sea shanty “Shenandoah.”

The evening will conclude with the popular American Patriotic Song “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” This is an evening that should bring a patriotic ‘lump in the throat’ to all who attend.

This event is sponsored in part by the Moapa Valley Performing Arts Council, Individual Partners for the Arts which include Nevada Arts Council, America First Credit Union, Grant and Laurel Bushman, Moapa Valley Telephone Co., Dr. Lance Robertson and Moapa Valley Chamber of Commerce.