CSN To Offer Free High School Equivalency Courses

College of Southern Nevada Mesquite center is excited to offer free High School Equivalency courses.

These free classes are subject based and will give students the tools to strengthen the skills needed to pass any of the High School Equivalency (HSE) exams.

There are 3 HSE exams to choose from: the GED, TASC or HiSet. All three of these exams lead to the same certification of High School Equivalency from the state of Nevada. All three tests assess the same subjects: reading, writing, math, science and social studies.

Enrollment in the free CSN courses gives students access to materials to prepare for all subjects of the exam.

Math will be the first course offered. This class will be held beginning April 17 through June 1, Monday thru Thursday 5:30 – 8:30pm. Pre Assessment testing will be held March 29 at 5:30 pm. Seats are first come, first serve basis.

Students may register online at http://sites.csn.edu/workforce/ or stop by the campus at 140 N. Yucca St. in Mesquite. Call the Mesquite office at 702-346-2485 with any questions.