Get Ready For Another Great Ride At The Rodeo

By STEPHANIE BUNKER

Moapa Valley Progress

The Clark County Fair and Rodeo has again joined up with the Wrangler Million Dollar Tour, being a part of the 18 rodeo circuit around the country.

For those who didn’t make it to see the National Finals Rodeo, the Clark County PRCA Rodeo is the next best thing. What’s more it is a stepping stone for the contestants who attend the NFR.

The rodeo will be held during the Clark County Fair on April 12-16 starting at 7 pm each night, except for Sunday when it will begin at 6 pm.

Volunteers here in Moapa Valley have worked all year round to put on a quality rodeo bringing in the best athletes in the sport. A total of $250,000 will be given out for prize money. About 500 cowboys and cowgirls will be entering.

The events begin earlier each the day at 1 pm. Then the top contestants will come back that night for another shot at winning. Anyone attending the fair may stop in at the rodeo arena during the afternoon to watch what’s called ‘the slack.’

What makes the rodeo run smoothly are the volunteers behind the scenes pulling it together. But the audience gets to enjoy top of the line entertainment as they listen to Boyd Polhamus announce, and laugh at Justin Rumford the rodeo clown of the year. Polhamus can be found announcing at the NFR and has won Announcer of the Year Award several times. Rumford is the 2016 Rodeo Clown of the year and is a favorite for Clark County, performing the “Rumpford Shake” between events.

Eric Layton and Tim O’Conner are the bullfighters this year. Although their clothes are a little eccentric, theirs is the most dangerous. They put their lives on the line and jump in front of the bulls to protect others in the arena.

The stock animals used in the rodeo are just as important as the contestants, good quality cows and horses can make or break the rodeo. The stock contractors this year will be Growney Brothers Rodeo and Sankey Rodeo.

Even though the professionals are brought in to give us a quality rodeo, the locals that participate give the Clark County Rodeo some character. The ladies that carry the sponsor’s flags could be considered the drill team of the rodeo sport.

Mandee Davis is in charge of the flaggers and these local ladies work hard to bring quality to the show. They begin practicing months before the show tracking out their patterns.

The Sponsor Team Roping is another way that locals participate. The local team ropers hold their own little competition between themselves in honor of a sponsor. They are in the running to win a belt buckle, spurs, or reins. Overton resident Troy Shiozawa puts the teams together unless the sponsor has a specific team chosen.

Not only are there local volunteers that help with the rodeo, but there will also be professional contestants that grew up here in Moapa Valley. Cheer extra loud for these local professionals during the Rodeo! And enjoy the show.